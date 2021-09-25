One of India’s biggest ‘gangsters’ is murdered during trial by rivals disguised as lawyers

NEW DELHI – One of India’s most wanted criminals was murdered during the New Delhi courthouse trial. Two men, posing as lawyers, entered the hearing and shot 30-year-old Jitendra Maan. “Gogi”, as he was known, was on trial for dozens of cases of murder, kidnapping, extortion and land misappropriation.

Police officers even clashed with the two criminals, who died on the spot. Police believe the two belonged to Gogi’s rival group, the Tillu Gang. In addition to the three dead, a lawyer was also injured.

The shooting has raised a number of concerns about the security measures in place at Delhi’s courts, with many questioning how the men were able to break into Delhi’s Rohini court complex carrying weapons.

Because of coronavirus restrictions, most of the hearings take place online, so few people were present in court at the time of the shooting, lawyer Satyanarayan Sharma told AFP.

Gogi was arrested in March 2020 after he escaped police custody while being taken to a hearing in Haryanae. Her case was also highlighted by the murder of Harshita Dahiya, a popular singer in the state of Haryana, in 2017.