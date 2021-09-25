Only 18% of real estate funds rose in August. See which ones were | Real Estate Funds

definitely the sea is not for real estate funds lately. Survey made by the investment consolidator Smartbrain showed that, in August, only 18% of the 216 real estate funds that were traded on B3 had positive returns.
Among the 39 products that fared better, the Parque Anhanguera fund (PQAG11) stands out. which had an appreciation of 8.54%; Brazil Realty (BZLI11), with an appreciation of 7.14%; and, in the third position, the Caixa SEQ Logística Renda fund (CXTL11), with high of 6.23% in the month.
In the accumulated result for the year, until the end of August, only 53 of the 190 FIIs traded (28% of the total) on the stock exchange are in the blue. If the General Shopping and Outlets do Brasil (GSFI11), with profitability of 38.40%; the Progressive BB (BBFI11B), a fund that had profitability of 29.56%; and the Reit Receivables Imobiliários Atrium (ARRI11), which presented an appreciation of 20.14%.
Another period analyzed was that of March 2020, start of pandemic, until August 2021. of a total of 154 real estate funds traded on B3 in the period, 42 of them, or 27%, were in the blue. The top three funds in the ranking they are Habitat II FII (HABT11), with return of 31.87%; O Hectare CE FII (HCTR11), with profitability of 30.48%; it’s the Reit Real Estate Receivables Atrium (ARRI11), which showed an appreciation of 24.91%.
In this Smartbrain survey, the FIIs’ performances consider the variations in quotas and income – also called dividends, which are rents. Only funds that have at least 30 trades per month on B3 and that have been in existence for more than three months are also considered.
See the profitability of 10 most profitable REITs in the three periods, according to the Smartbrain survey:
FII performances in August 2021
|ranking of the month
|Real Estate Fund
|Profitability in the month (in %)
|1
|PQAG11 – ANHANGUERA FDO PARK. INVEST. PROPERTY
|8.54
|two
|BZLI11 – BRAZIL REALTY FDO INV IMOB
|7.14
|3
|CXTL11 – FDO INV IMOB CAIXA TRX LOGÍSTICA INCOME
|6.23
|4
|MAXR11 – FDO INV IMOB – FII MAX RETAIL
|5.43
|5
|RBVO11 – RIO BRAVO CREDITO IMOBILIÁRIO II FDO INV IMOB -FII
|5.27
|6
|QAMI11 – QUASAR REAL ESTATE CREDIT FDO. INV. PROPERTY
|5.15
|7
|RECX11 – FDO. INV. PROPERTY REC FUNDS FUND
|4.57
|8
|JRDM11 – FDO INV IMOB – FII SHOPPING JARDIM SUL
|3.99
|9
|HPDP11 – HEDGE SHOPPING PARK DOM PEDRO FDO. OF INV. PROPERTY
|3.90
|10
|FATN11 – ATHENA I REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT FUND
|3.01
Profitability from January to August 2021
|ranking of the month
|Real Estate Fund
|Profitability in the month (in %)
|1
|GSFI11 – GENERAL SHOP AND OUTLETS DO BRASIL FDO INV IMOB – FI
|38.40
|two
|BBFI11B – BB FDO INV IMOB PROGRESSIVE
|29.56
|3
|ARRI11 – FDO. INV. PROPERTY ATRIUM REIT REAL ESTATE RECEIVABLES
|20.14
|4
|XPCI11 – XP REAL ESTATE CREDIT – FDO INV IMOB
|16.43
|5
|VGIR11 – VALORA RE III FDO INV IMOB – FII
|14.61
|6
|HABT11 – HABITAT II – FDO INV IMOB
|13.77
|7
|KNCR11 – KINEA RENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS FDO INV IMOB – FII
|12.43
|8
|BTCR11 – FDO INV IMOB – BTG PACTUAL CREDITO IMOBILIARIO
|9.46
|9
|RBRR11 – FDO INV IMOB – FII RBR HIGH GRADE INCOME
|8.96
|10
|PLRI11 – POLO FDO INV IMOB – FII REAL ESTATE RECEIVABLES I
|8.65
From March 2020 to August 2021
Profitability from March 2020 to August 31, 2021
|ranking of the month
|Real Estate Fund
|Profitability in the month (in %)
|1
|HABT11 – HABITAT II – FDO INV IMOB
|31.87
|two
|HCTR11 – HECTARE CE – FDO INV IMOB
|30.48
|3
|ARRI11 – FDO. INV. PROPERTY ATRIUM REIT REAL ESTATE RECEIVABLES
|24.91
|4
|PLCR11 – FDO INV. PROPERTY PLURAL RECEIVABLES
|21.39
|5
|KINP11 – EVEN EXCHANGE KINEA FII – FDO INV IMOB
|21.14
|6
|BBFI11B – BB FDO INV IMOB PROGRESSIVE
|21.05
|7
|EURO11 – FDO INV IMOB EUROPAR
|20.89
|8
|CVBI11 – FDO INV. PROPERTY VBI CRI
|19.90
|9
|BARI11 – FDO INV IMOB BARIGUI IMOB I FII INCOME
|19.19
|10
|GSFI11 – GENERAL SHOP AND OUTLETS DO BRASIL FDO INV IMOB – FI
|17.80
