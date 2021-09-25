Opposition does not register ticket, and Leila Pereira will be the only candidate for the presidency of Palmeiras | palm trees

Leila Pereira will be the only candidate in the election for president of Palmeiras. The opposition did not register any ticket to run in the November election. The deadline ended at 6pm this Friday.

This does not mean, however, that she can already be considered elected. There are still a number of steps to be taken.

The first step is the approval in the filter of the Deliberative Council. The registered slate will be submitted to a vote and will need the approval of 15% of the Organ, which corresponds to about 42 votes.

The next stage will be the General Meeting of Members, in November. The only slate will need to exceed 50% of the votes.

If null and blank votes are greater than 50%, a new election will be called within 15 days. If the second election does not have approval higher than 50% once again, Verdão’s electoral process will return to the stage of choosing new slates.

Why did the opposition give up?

The opposition came together to launch councilor Mario Giannini as a candidate. However, on Thursday, he withdrew from running, claiming, among other things, that there was no union between the groups to form the ticket.

Giannini regained political strength at Palmeiras when he disputed the election for president of the Deliberative Council, in June. He was defeated by Seraphim Del Grande, but by a small margin, which was considered positive.

Leila Pereira’s plate was already registered a few days ago. It will have Paulo Buosi, Maria Tereza Ambrósio Bellangero, Neive Conceição Bulla de Andrade and Tarso Luiz Furtado Gouveia as vices.

In addition to being an advisor to the club, Leila Pereira owns the company that sponsors Palmeiras.