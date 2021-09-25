Ota, cartoonist and legendary editor of ‘Mad’ magazine, dies, aged 67

RIO – The cartoonist, comic book artist and editor Ota, who has been working since the 1970s and who stood out in the Brazilian edition of the humor magazine “Mad”, died this Friday. Otacílio Costa d’Assunção Barros, born in Rio de Janeiro in 1954, was 67 years old.

The illustrator’s body was found in his apartment at Rua Ernani Cotrim, in Tijuca, North Zone of Rio. The death, caused by a sudden illness, was confirmed to GLOBO by the family. Ota felt bad on Wednesday (22) and complained to the owner of the restaurant where he had lunch every day, but he returned home normally. As he lived alone and did not return to the establishment in the following days, the owner of the place, along with the neighbors, found it strange and called the family into action. When they broke down the apartment door, they found the artist dead.

In 1974, Ota became the editor responsible for the national version of “Mad”, which would mark his career. In the magazine, he published the popular “Relatórios Ota”, where he signed art and text, combining simple strokes and scathing jokes to give his sarcastic vision to themes such as politics, Rio de Janeiro, pyramid schemes or sex.

Cover of “The Ota report on sex” Photo: Reproduction

He would remain with “Mad” while the magazine changed publishers, moving from Vecchi to Record (1984-2000), Mythos (2000-2006) and Panini (2008). Upon leaving the last one, after a professional conflict, he declared that he would auction off all the collections related to “Mad”. According to friends and relatives, his last years of life were one of financial difficulties.

The eldest son of five siblings, Ota had a close relationship with his sister Constança and her children, André d’Assunção and Iaci d’Assunção André says that his uncle’s life was very intense and that he considers it an encyclopedia on editorial production.

— Ota’s characters were his life. Being close to him was seeing real-life references mixed with fantasy. His personal life was fully reflected in art. recalls the nephew. – One of the things that I find most striking about him was the amount of people he gave the opportunity to launch.

This characteristic, of giving a chance to new talent, is reinforced by the journalist and specialist in humor drawing, Ricky Goodwin, his personal friend and co-worker.

“In addition to the fact that many new people started professionally in the magazines that Ota edited, he made room for veterans who had nowhere to publish their comics,” recalls the journalist.

Character that was a kind of alter-ego of Ota in his comics Photo: Reproduction

Goodwin and Ota became friends in college and did many projects together. He says that, at times, it was difficult to keep up with the artist’s creative and emotional speed. At the time of Orkut, there was a community that brought together the people with whom he had fought.

“Ota could be irascible but he was almost always amazing. The Amazing Ota. It’s a huge absurdity that he, for everything he’s done and for his genius, hasn’t had, especially in recent years, greater recognition. His final times were no jobs and no money. Although he continued to produce, non-stop — Goodwin vents — Comics are still marginalized in Brazil, and Ota, a being of comics, lived a life on the sidelines, a memory for everyone who grew up with “Mad”, but with no space for the your current production and your experience as an editor.

Ota Report from Rio de Janeiro Photo: Reproduction

Influence for other artists

For the comic artist and screenwriter Arnaldo Branco, the importance of Ota in the Brazilian scene is great:

“His importance is tremendous. It was the first contact of several generations with graphic humor, thanks to his work on “Mad”, which was like a “Pasquim” for teenagers. Outside his work as a translator and editor of several national and foreign comics — says Branco. ‘He greatly influenced my work. Every economic, let’s say, line designer owes a lot to Ota. He encouraged me to be direct, raw and infamous.

Branco adds that he met Ota as soon as he started publishing:

“He was a figure, crazy and sweet.” He was loved by everyone on the scene, I never heard anyone say a negative word about him.

Ota at Boteco do Tinoco, a Tijuca restaurant I frequented Photo: Personal archive

Marcelo Martinez, screenwriter, cartoonist and graphic designer, says that “Ota was the fastest cartoonist in the west”.

“He was able, in the middle of a conversation, to pull out a pen, draw a joke on a napkin, and put it back in his waistcoat pocket, saying, ‘I’ll come clean later.’ But the drawing was ready! recalls Martinez. “Ota organized a lot of events. He launched a lot of people in the market, always repeating that “to get good, you have to publish it. Because the guy sees the work in print and understands what could be better”.

Martinez adds that “for all of us, Ota was immortal.”

— I met Ota at a lecture, when I was in my first period at college, in 1990. In the end, I asked him to show my drawings. He said “prepare a material and take it to the publisher.” I did that and got there a week later, with the folder neat. He: “Well, I’m going out for lunch, but let me see: not that, not that, yes. Leave it here and go later to get the check.” — reminds the cartoonist. “I’m out of action.” I lose my first editor, the guy who bet on my jokes, who called me to ask for a tip on typographic fonts and mended the conversation with ideas from crazy magazines he would never do.

The animator, cartoonist, illustrator and comic artist Allan Sieber remembers with joy how Ota was “a figure”, a great comic book collector, with a lot of energy and with some eccentricities.

— There was a time when he had two apartments, one just for comics and the other, which he lived in, was also already packed. I admired his rhythm, he was really a powerhouse. He’s a real crazy person. For example: he would go into the bath dressed, wash himself and at the same time wash his clothes. I would leave the shower with all wet clothes and leave them drying on my body. So the clothes were getting ironed,” Sieber recalls, laughing.

Strip from the series “The Ota Adventures” Photo: Reproduction

Fabiane Langona, cartoonist and comic book artist, considered Ota a godfather and says that he practically became literate with his work.

“It was he who opened the doors for me to the perception of a world where we could write a lot and draw less, not drawing with that academicism of the great draftsmen,” says Langona. “We can be big and wonderful, like he was, drawing pure and authentic.

According to comics and graphic humor specialist Sidney Gusman, Ota is present in many chapters of the history of national comics. In Gusman’s opinion, his time at Vecchi is the greatest moment in his career, as a screenwriter and, especially, as an editor.

Trajectory

Graduated in journalism at UFRJ, ota joined the iconic Editora Brasil-América Latina (EBAL) in 1970, remaining until the end of 1973, when he joined Editora Vecchi. In the same year, he published three editions of the magazine “Os Birutas” by the publisher Górrion, whose characters were also published as daily strips between 1972 and 73. At the same time, he collaborated with underground publications such as “A Roulette”, “Virus” and “The fly”.

In 1974, he became the editor responsible for the Brazilian version of the American magazine “Mad”, in which he would hold various positions, leaving the title definitively in 2008.

During his first phase at “Mad”, Ota was also editor of the cult horror magazine “Spektro” from 1977, until the closing of Vecchi in 1983. In 1984, he published the book “O quadrinho erótico de Carlos Zéfiro” by Record “, an analysis that helped to establish recognition around the “catechisms”.

Passionate about the history of comics, he was responsible for the reissues of “Luluzinha” and “Recruta Zero” by Pixel, in addition to being responsible for the collection of albums of the character Asterix by Record.

Revista do Ota, awarded at the HQ Mix Photo: Reproduction

In 1994, he received the award for Best Independent Magazine in the Troféu HQ Mix for the title “Revista do Ota”, which had only one issue. In 2005, he wrote a column about comics in Jornal do Brasil and, in the following year, began to publish the strip Concursino for the newspaper “Folha Dirigida”.

She independently published the e-book “The Bipolar Girl – The Beginning of It All” in 2016. In 2020, crowdfunding for the paper publication of the series, which is awaiting release, was successful.

His last public work began four months ago: in June 2021, he started publishing strips about university life on the website of Faculdade Campos Elíseos, in São Paulo.