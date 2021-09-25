Outside of A Fazenda 13, Liziane admits that she tried to stay with Medrado at a party · TV News

First eliminated from A Fazenda 2021, Liziane Gutierrez admitted that she had a loving feeling for Fernanda Medrado. This Friday (24), the model said that she tried to stay with the rapper during the party, but that she walked away from the quitter after the friction in the game.

“There is a very good moment when you talk [para a Medrado]: ‘You love Me?’. She answers: ‘Lizi, look, the truth is that I don’t love anyone here, I love my children’. At the time, you didn’t even assimilate the answer,” recalled Lucas Selfie, presenter of the Eliminated Live. Embarrassed, Liziane explained: “May I speak? I asked to stay with her at the party.”

In the chat, the ex-peoa evaluated the trajectory with the singer as a relationship of “love and hate”. “At first, she welcomed me, I’m very grateful, but she decided to stay away. After the party, I apologized, I said I wasn’t well, that I didn’t remember. That’s why, but we just walked away, not both had a reason,” he detailed.

The former Miss Bumbum participant also complained about Erasmo Viana’s posture in the game. “Out here, I realized how much of an ass he was. He needs to respect women more. I don’t know how he was brought up, what it’s like in his house or what it was like with his ex-wife [Gabriela Pugliesi]”, punctuated the eliminated.

“On the program, it was clear to me that he doesn’t know how to respect women. I don’t know if he did that to destabilize me more than he already was and used me as a target, because he saw that I wasn’t reacting. I don’t know, they’re assumptions in my head , or if he is like that with all women,” added Liziane.

Minutes later, she tore up the photo of the digital influencer and said: “Women, what I didn’t defend against the macho guys… I know this is nothing, but feel represented. Never in my life, thanks to God, I had a friend, an abusive relationship I say is abusive living together. With him, I felt forced to say that everything was fine. It was such a bizarre thing that it never happened in my life.”

Wiz Khalifa’s underwear

On the live stream, Liziane went through a lie detector test and admitted that she has a collection of ex-boyfriends’ underwear and sneakers. NBA player Donovan Mitchell would be the owner of one of the shoes, while rapper Wiz Khalifa would be the owner of one of the underwear collected by the ex-peon.

At Queima Peão, in addition to Erasmo, Liziane destroyed the records of Sthefane Matos and Marina Ferrari. “Sthe, I think she voted for me like Maria does with the others, she has no personality of her own. I could have been anything in the house, but I was never fake, she lacks truth,” she said.

“Marina, here’s the thing, I think she’s beautiful, but she doesn’t position herself in the game. She came in with a group that she already knew from outside. I don’t know why this has become so taboo to be talked about inside. They try not to show that they’ve already been there. they knew it from abroad. Gui Araujo is the boss of the group. People are wearing a lot of masks inside,” reinforced the brunette.

