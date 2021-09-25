Palmeiras lineup: Verdão performs tactical training targeting Corinthians

Palmeiras trained, this Friday morning (24), once again at the Soccer Academy aiming at the confrontation against Corinthians.

In the field, Abel Ferreira proposed activities to improve balances, transitions, positioning. In the sequence, the cast carried out a work focused on the dead balls, offensive and defensive. Finally, some players practiced free kicks and penalty kicks.

Verdão is the vice-leader of Brasileirão with 38 points. In 2021, Alviverde faced Corinthians four times, with two wins (4-0 at Allianz Parque for last year’s Brasileirão and 2-0 away from home for this year’s Paulistão) and two draws (2-2 for the first stage of the state). and 1 to 1 for the first round of the current edition of Brasileiro).

Left-back Jorge should be new among those listed and could make his Derby debut.

If you choose to use full strength in the match, Abel Ferreira will have the likely lineup with: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Luan, Gustavo Gómez and Piquerez (Renan); Danilo, Zé Rafael, Raphael Veiga and Dudu; Wesley (Ron) and Luiz Adriano.