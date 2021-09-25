Palmeiras: Saverio says he is perplexed by the absence of an opponent to Leila Pereira – 09/24/2021

Saverio Orlandi was quite upset with the lack of an opposition candidate to Leila Pereira in the Palmeiras presidential election. In a letter sent to blog, the counselor explained his decision and said he is looking forward to new names appearing in this next cycle. He highlighted the importance of the management of the owner of Crefisa having counterpoints and wished the businesswoman luck.

Today (24), at 6 pm, the deadline for new plates to be registered has expired. In contact with the report, Seraphim Del Grande, president of the Deliberative Council, confirmed that no one but Leila will be able to run. She will have no difficulty getting through the filter between advisers.

Since April, Saverio has been trying to articulate the candidacy independently, seeking the 42 votes to pass through this same filter, and he hasn’t succeeded. After the announcement of Mario Giannini launching himself as a candidate, he ended his project.

Yesterday, however, after Giannini’s withdrawal, he was again approached by some opposition members to discuss the possibility of launching a ticket and refuted the possibility. Besides him, the name of Luiz Pastore was also initially considered.

Leila Pereira was already the favorite to win the election scheduled for November. As no one signed up, she is the only candidate and is already sure that she will be Maurício Galiotte’s successor. Thus, the names of Paulo Buosi, Maria Tereza Ambrósio Bellangero, Neive Conceição Bulla de Andrade and Tarso Luiz Furtado Gouveia are also confirmed as vices.

Check out Saverio’s letter sent to the blog:

Palestinian Family,

It’s been almost three years since I started a deep personal preparation to run for President of Palmeiras. A member since 1983, with 50 years of life and 20 in the Deliberative Council, in addition to passages in the Football Board (4 years) and COF (8 years), in recent months I have sought all ways to consolidate my candidacy by talking to political groups from the opposition in the sense of adding and proposing another project for the SEP, unfortunately not getting the necessary support in this journey.

As an interested party, the feeling is of perplexity, as I put my name in the election months ago with the submission to the normal validation process by the groups and leaders, knowing naturally to respect all the indications and, in the end, I see incredulity that the organization was not successful. around a candidacy, a fact that would be minimal and would certainly contribute as a counterpoint, something so dear to the democratic process.

In addition to being healthy, every political succession is legitimate, and what is expected now is that, based on this apparent mistake, emerging councilors will allow themselves without fear to forge new cadres, for the good and service of the SEP, while the old and consolidated leaders decide for an effective participation that is edifying, or else they deign to abstain from their interference in favor of the formation of new leaders and cadres, being certain that names for this are not lacking.

I am enormously grateful to the various colleagues and professionals who have helped me in a valuable way and contributed in these last months, with the conviction that we have done a dedicated and exquisite work.

To Leila Pereira, I wish success for your management. May she not forget to consider the fact that the biggest project of her life now coincides with the potentially most disruptive moment of Brazilian football in the face of a myriad of opportunities and challenges for the consolidation of the new football market, a process in which the SEP, is for her traditional pioneering spirit, as well as for her own greatness that she is gradually coming to know, she must be part of the leadership, acting with prominence. Good luck, good work.

alviverde greetings

Saverio Orlandi

