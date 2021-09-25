Palpitão Combate: Valentina and Stakeout are unanimous favorites at UFC 266 | combat

UFC 266 brings two title fights and very well-matched fights this Saturday to the screen of Combat, but two clear favorites according to Palpitation Combat: flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko and her latest challenger, Jessica “Stake-out” Andrade. Both were unanimous choices for their respective confrontations at the event.
Valentina Shevchenko, Alexander Volkanovski and Jessica Andrade are all favorites at UFC 266 — Photo: Infoesporte
Palpitão’s 15-0 score in the fight between Valentina and American Lauren Murphy reflects the odds of bookmakers, who place Shevchenko as the favorite by up to -2000, which means it takes a $2,000 bet to make a measly $100. A Murphy win pays up to 9.2 times the bet, which would potentially become the biggest upset in UFC history.
The 15-0 for Bate-Estaca is another reflection of the confidence in the Brazilian’s power and endurance against Cynthia Calvillo, an American with Mexican roots with nine wins, two defeats and a draw in the cartel. At odds for this fight they are much closer in bookmakers: the Brazilian has -238 favoritism and Calvillo is the zebra by +225 (a $100 bet on her pays $225 in profit), according to the website “Best Fight Odds “.
In the main event, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is favorite against Brian Ortega, who is fighting for the belt for the second time in his career – in the first, he lost by TKO to Max Holloway. Brazilian Marlon Moraes is slightly behind against rising Georgian Merab Dvalishvili.
Check out the newsroom’s hunches:
Detailed hunches
|Volkanovsky x Ortega
|Shevchenko x Murphy
|Diaz x Lawler
|Blaydes x Rozenstruik
|Stake Driver x Calvillo
|Moraes x Dvalishvili
|Adriano Albuquerque
|Volkanovsky
|Shevchenko
|diaz
|rozenstruik
|Stakeout
|Dvalishvili
|Ana Hissa
|Volkanovsky
|Shevchenko
|lawler
|rozenstruik
|Stakeout
|Moraes
|Bernardo Edler
|Ortega
|Shevchenko
|diaz
|Blaydes
|Stakeout
|Dvalishvili
|Camilo Pinheiro Machado
|Volkanovsky
|Shevchenko
|lawler
|rozenstruik
|Stakeout
|Moraes
|Evelyn Rodrigues
|Ortega
|Shevchenko
|lawler
|Blaydes
|Stakeout
|Moraes
|Felipe Braga
|Ortega
|Shevchenko
|lawler
|Blaydes
|Stakeout
|Dvalishvili
|Gleidson Venga
|Volkanovsky
|Shevchenko
|diaz
|rozenstruik
|Stakeout
|Moraes
|Klima Pessanha
|Volkanovsky
|Shevchenko
|diaz
|rozenstruik
|Stakeout
|Dvalishvili
|Luciano Andrade
|Volkanovsky
|Shevchenko
|lawler
|Blaydes
|Stakeout
|Dvalishvili
|Marcelo Barone
|Volkanovsky
|Shevchenko
|lawler
|Blaydes
|Stakeout
|Moraes
|Marcelo Russio
|Volkanovsky
|Shevchenko
|lawler
|Blaydes
|Stakeout
|Dvalishvili
|Marcos Luca Valentim
|Ortega
|Shevchenko
|lawler
|rozenstruik
|Stakeout
|Dvalishvili
|Raphael Marine
|Volkanovsky
|Shevchenko
|lawler
|Blaydes
|Stakeout
|Dvalishvili
|romulo sardine
|Volkanovsky
|Shevchenko
|diaz
|rozenstruik
|Stakeout
|Moraes
|Zeca Azevedo
|Volkanovsky
|Shevchenko
|lawler
|rozenstruik
|Stakeout
|Moraes
O Combat broadcasts “UFC 266” live and in full with exclusivity this Saturday, from 6:45 pm (Brasilia time) with the “Combat Warming“. O Combat.com it’s the SportTV3 show the first two fights live, and the website follows the event in real time.
UFC Smith vs. Spann: Edler beats and jumps two positions
The storyteller Bernardo Edler got all UFC Smith x Spann’s guesses right and jumped two places, returning to fourth place and switching places with the editor Klima Pessanha, which fell two places. the coordinator Felipe Braga remains firmly in the lead, with 131 points.
*Hasn’t guessed at one or more events this year
