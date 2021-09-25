Pandemic boosts healthcare startups and accelerates the digitization of the sector – 09/24/2021 – Folha Seminars

Telemedicine gained momentum during the pandemic. This, however, is just one of the innovations that healthcare startups have brought to the sector and just the beginning of the digitalization process that is underway in the area.

This is the opinion of Rodrigo Demarch, executive director of innovation and knowledge management at the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein. The doctor was one of the participants in the 8th edition of the Saúde do Brasil seminar, promoted by Folha on the 20th, sponsored by Embratel and FenaSaúde.

The hospital in São Paulo, which has an incubator for healthtechs —as health startups are known—, has seen online services grow in the last year.

According to Demarch, at the beginning of the pandemic, 400,000 people were served by Einstein’s telemedicine service. After 90 days, the number jumped to 1.8 million.

For him, companies that bring technological solutions need to have access not only to financial and physical resources, but also to intellectual capital, that is, to be in contact with specialists to validate their tools.

“Part of our mission is to bring quality assistance to as many people as we can, and startups can help us strongly in that regard. However, they are immature companies that need support to develop”, says Demarch.

Watch the seminar:

Director of an investment and consulting company, ACE Startups, Pedro Carneiro says that the health sector is fragmented, which often makes life difficult for consumers. “You have to run after health insurance, after a doctor. Schedule an exam, get the notes, ask for a refund”, says he, who is a civil engineer.

Healthtechs have been thinking of ways to streamline these processes and improve services. According to Carneiro, the idea is to place patients at the center, not the products.

The rapid growth of these companies has brought the expectation of greater competition with other sectors, such as health plans. “Startups can be an interesting way for large corporations to be able to work in an innovative way”, says Carneiro.

On the regulation of these new businesses, the engineer defends more flexible rules, which do not harm the sector’s growth.

“This way, we achieve a balance between the speed of development and the maintenance of a solid regulatory framework, with options to be able to evolve.”

Guilherme Salgado, executive director of Grupo 3778, a health services solutions company, says that, in addition to concern for customers, it is necessary to think about what can make the daily lives of doctors easier. “We need to work with technologies and tools that empower health professionals.”

For Salgado, a good thing about the new platforms is that some of them store patient information, which can be shared between professionals and health services. According to him, data integration can be useful for both the private and public sectors.

He cites as an example applications created by SUS that store information on exams performed by the patient and other procedures.

Thinking about cybersecurity, Ana Cláudia Ferraz, sales director at Embratel, says that the possibility of sharing consumer information by healthtechs requires that some measures be taken.

For her, it is necessary to classify the data, that is, determine which of them can be shared and with whom. “If it is necessary to disclose a mass of data with an operator, for example, an alternative is to make them anonymous.”

Furthermore, Ferraz says it is important to make it clear that everything will be done with the customer’s consent, in compliance with the General Data Protection Law. She makes an analogy with the recent implementation of open banking in Brazil — a service that allows the transfer of customer information between banking institutions.

For Carneiro, from ACE Startups, even though it is necessary to be careful with the treatment of information, sharing can bring benefits, such as products suitable for the consumer’s needs and discounts.

Regarding the future of startups, he says that some may have a drop in revenue after the pandemic. Even so, he believes that many changes from the period will remain. “It is a step towards a new market paradigm that is coming.”