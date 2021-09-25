Paraná company invests R$ 120 million and opens the largest whey protein factory in Latin America

A company owned by Marechal Cândido Rondon, in the western region of Paraná, this week inaugurated the largest protein production plant from whey in Latin America. Sooro Renner, which is already a national leader in this type of product, known mainly for its whey protein classification, used by athletes, invested R$ 120 million in the construction of the new space, which raises the company’s production capacity from 120 to 220 tons/day .

READ TOO:

> New Havan store in Curitiba will “kill” a store that already exists 1 km away

> With fuel at the height, the driver reduces purchases at convenience stores at stations in Curitiba

> Dredge used in the fattening of the beach of Balneário Camboriú travels to Paraná; know the reason

the permeate non cake, which is the product produced by Sooro Renner, is a compound obtained from whey and sold to the food or animal nutrition industry. The component is used, for example, in chocolate drinks and ice cream. Its most famous application, however, is isolated, in whey protein complexes – success in gyms and among high-performance athletes.

According to the company, the new industrial plant has more than 8 thousand square meters. Modern and technological equipment processes the 3.5 million liters of whey coming daily from dairy companies. The transformation of this input into protein yields Sooro Renner revenues of R$16 million to R$18 million per month.

The new operation, according to the company, will generate 30 direct jobs and 150 indirect ones.

In addition to this investment, the company is expanding its second plant, in the city of Estação, in Rio Grande do Sul. There, the group has expanded its raw material storage capacity, adapted chemical storage areas and improved processes industrial. The investment is R$ 6 million.

Web Stories