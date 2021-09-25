Party has a live show by Bruno Martini

by

Collaboration for UOL, in São Paulo

09/24/2021 23:02Updated on 25/09/2021 00h52

The party started in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV)! The second event of this edition of the rural reality show started with a lot of color and a surprise for pedestrians and viewers. After a concert recorded last week, DJ Bruno Martini animated the party live, in Itapecerica da Serra.

Once they arrived in the outdoor area, they were surprised by a setting that won many praise from the inmates.

A Fazenda: ‘Glow in the Dark’ party stirred the pedestrians to the sound of Bruno Martini

A Fazenda 2021: The second party of the rural reality show - Reproduction/RecordTV

The Farm 2021: The second party of the rural reality show

The Farm 2021: 'Glow in the Dark' party decoration - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: ‘Glow in the Dark’ Party Decoration

A Fazenda 2021: Aline Mineiro chose a blue wig for the second party - Reproduction/PlayPlus

A Fazenda 2021: Aline Mineiro chose a blue wig for her second party

The Farm 2021: 'Glow in the Dark' party decoration - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: ‘Glow in the Dark’ Party Decoration

A Fazenda 2021: The second party of the rural reality show - Reproduction/RecordTV

The Farm 2021: The second party of the rural reality show

The Farm 2021: Dayane, Mileide and Valentina enjoy neon party - Reproduction/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Dayane, Mileide and Valentina enjoy neon party

The Farm 2021: 'Glow in the Dark' party decoration - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: ‘Glow in the Dark’ Party Decoration

The Farm 2021: Pedestrians enjoying the second party - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Peons enjoying the second party

A Fazenda 2021: The second party of the rural reality show - Reproduction/RecordTV

The Farm 2021: The second party of the rural reality show

The Farm 2021: Pedestrians enjoying the second party - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Peons enjoying the second party

A Fazenda 2021: The second party of the rural reality show - Reproduction/RecordTV

The Farm 2021: The second party of the rural reality show

The Farm 2021: Solange Gomes enjoying the second party - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Solange Gomes enjoying the second party

The Farm 2021: Marina Ferrari at the second edition party - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Marina Ferrari at the second party of the edition

The Farm 2021: Rico Melquiades cries and is consoled by pedestrians - Playback/RecordTV

The Farm 2021: Rico Melquiades cries and is consoled by pedestrians

The Farm 2021: Dynho at the second party - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Dynho at the second party

A Fazenda 2021: Peões enjoy party with live show - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Peões enjoy party with live show

A Fazenda 2021: Peões enjoy party with live show - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Peões enjoy party with live show

A Fazenda 2021: Peões enjoy party with live show - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Peões enjoy party with live show

2021 Farm: Nego do Borel asks Solange Gomes for a snap - Reproduction/Playplus

2021 Farm: Nego do Borel asks Solange Gomes for a snap

Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco reveals that she was a mother for the first time at age 13 - Reproduction/RecordTV

Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco reveals that she was a mother for the first time at age 13

The Farm 2021: Farmer Erika enjoys the second party - Reproduction/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Farmer Erika enjoys the second party

The Farm 2021: Rico Melquiades criticizes Mileide Mihaile's attitudes - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Rico Melquiades criticizes Mileide Mihaile’s attitudes

The Farm 2021: 'Glow in the Dark' party decoration - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: ‘Glow in the Dark’ Party Decoration

A Fazenda 2021: Tiago Piquilo enjoys DJ Bruno Martini's show - Reproduction/PlayPlus

A Fazenda 2021: Tiago Piquilo enjoys DJ Bruno Martini’s show

Farm 2021: Erasmo enjoys the party - Reproduction/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Erasmus enjoys the party

A Fazenda 2021: Aline comments on her relationship with Dayane - Reproduction/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Aline comments on her relationship with Dayane

