Party has a live show by Bruno Martini

The party started in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV)! The second event of this edition of the rural reality show started with a lot of color and a surprise for pedestrians and viewers. After a concert recorded last week, DJ Bruno Martini animated the party live, in Itapecerica da Serra.
Once they arrived in the outdoor area, they were surprised by a setting that won many praise from the inmates.
A Fazenda: ‘Glow in the Dark’ party stirred the pedestrians to the sound of Bruno Martini
1 / 26
The Farm 2021: The second party of the rural reality show
Playback/RecordTV
two / 26
The Farm 2021: ‘Glow in the Dark’ Party Decoration
Play/Playplus
3 / 26
A Fazenda 2021: Aline Mineiro chose a blue wig for her second party
Play/PlayPlus
4 / 26
The Farm 2021: ‘Glow in the Dark’ Party Decoration
Play/Playplus
5 / 26
The Farm 2021: The second party of the rural reality show
Playback/RecordTV
6 / 26
The Farm 2021: Dayane, Mileide and Valentina enjoy neon party
Play/PlayPlus
7 / 26
The Farm 2021: ‘Glow in the Dark’ Party Decoration
Play/Playplus
8 / 26
The Farm 2021: Peons enjoying the second party
Play/Playplus
9 / 26
The Farm 2021: The second party of the rural reality show
Playback/RecordTV
10 / 26
The Farm 2021: Peons enjoying the second party
Play/Playplus
11 / 26
The Farm 2021: The second party of the rural reality show
Playback/RecordTV
12 / 26
The Farm 2021: Solange Gomes enjoying the second party
Play/Playplus
13 / 26
The Farm 2021: Marina Ferrari at the second party of the edition
Play/Playplus
14 / 26
The Farm 2021: Rico Melquiades cries and is consoled by pedestrians
Playback/RecordTV
15 / 26
The Farm 2021: Dynho at the second party
Play/Playplus
16 / 26
The Farm 2021: Peões enjoy party with live show
Play/Playplus
17 / 26
The Farm 2021: Peões enjoy party with live show
Play/Playplus
18 / 26
The Farm 2021: Peões enjoy party with live show
Play/Playplus
19 / 26
2021 Farm: Nego do Borel asks Solange Gomes for a snap
Play/Playplus
20 / 26
Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco reveals that she was a mother for the first time at age 13
Playback/RecordTV
21 / 26
The Farm 2021: Farmer Erika enjoys the second party
Play/PlayPlus
22 / 26
The Farm 2021: Rico Melquiades criticizes Mileide Mihaile’s attitudes
Play/Playplus
23 / 26
The Farm 2021: ‘Glow in the Dark’ Party Decoration
Play/Playplus
24 / 26
A Fazenda 2021: Tiago Piquilo enjoys DJ Bruno Martini’s show
Play/PlayPlus
25 / 26
The Farm 2021: Erasmus enjoys the party
Play/PlayPlus
26 / 26
The Farm 2021: Aline comments on her relationship with Dayane
Play/PlayPlus
After leaving Medrado and eliminating Liziane. Who deserves to win the reality show?