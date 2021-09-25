Pastor says on TV that Jesus will only return if believers donate more

During a fundraising marathon on the ‘Victory’ channel in the United States, Evangelical pastor Jesse Duplantis, 72, used a controversial argument in an attempt to encourage viewers to donate more money to churches.







Jesse Duplantis is famous for controversial statements in his TV sermons Photo: Reproduction

“I honestly believe this: the reason Jesus hasn’t come back is because people aren’t giving what God said they are,” he said on camera. “When you understand that, you can accelerate his return.”

The telepastor went further: “If they do this (give more), God will say, ‘Jesus, go get them.’ He wants to see us as much as we want to see him. they are doing in the financial area – because we live in an economic world – what God has called them to do.”

Jesse Duplantis is famous in the American media for being an ardent supporter of the right and a critic of progressive agendas. Before becoming an evangelical in the 1970s, he was a Catholic. In his youth, he was a member of some heavy metal bands.

According to the ranking of fortunes of the magazine ‘Forbes’, the American pastor who has his own church, with branches in Europe and Australia, has assets of 20 million dollars, about R$ 106 million.

In 2018, he asked his disciples to help pay for the purchase of an executive jet. “I can’t ride on a donkey like Jesus,” he declared, according to the channel ABC News.