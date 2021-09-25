Patrícia Poeta announces return to work after hospitalization | celebrities

Instagram Patricia Poet, 44 years old

Patricia Poeta, 44, announced this Friday (24) that she will return tomorrow, Saturday (25), to Globo’s “É de Casa” program. The presenter had been away from the screens since the beginning of September for medical reasons. On social networks, she celebrated the improvement in health, but said that there is still a long way to go.

“After recent events, the first walk we never forget…😂 I was free to walk! Tomorrow I’ll be able to work”, began Patricia Poeta, who posted a photo walking with her pet dog, Marley. Despite the good mood, the presenter warned that there is still a lot to be 100% healthy. “Normal life [com exercícios, comida normal, sol e por aí vai] only in October. But no problem. We keep celebrating each achievement here,” she commented.

Finally, Patrícia once again confirmed her return to Globo programming. “A great Friday for everyone! And see you tomorrow at ‘É de Casa'”, concluded she, who sometimes replaced Fátima Bernardes in the morning “Encontro”.

In the comments tab, anonymous and famous sent her positive messages. “A blessing right, Patricia! Even more for people who love the outdoors, walking on the edge of Rio. You’re a friendly light, already, you’ll be running beautifully! I love you”, wrote Glenda Kozlowski. “I was very happy to know [da sua melhora] ❤️ Good return, Pat! Really celebrate each achievement!”, continued Michelle Loreto. “Every day a new achievement! Tomorrow we’ll be together and I promise lots of laughs. Get better!” commented Tati Machado, gossip columnist for the network.

More about Patricia Poeta’s health



Instagram Patricia Poet, 44 years old

Patricia Poeta was hospitalized on September 10th. A few days later she revealed that her face was disfigured from inflammation. Dejected by the moment, the presenter reflected on life on Instagram. “I woke up with a slight sore throat last week. Everything seemed under control. I was properly medicated, even. But the problem is that, in a few hours, that ‘small inflation’, imperceptible to the naked eye, already descended almost to base of the neck. Face? It was disfigured. From there down, it was life-threatening for sure,” he blurted out.

“The surgery had to be urgent, on the same day of admission. Well, after the hours of operation, another big challenge was already underway: exercise patience, prayer and positive thinking… And for what? For the next exams and their possible consequences ; to face the pain of swallowing your own saliva; to try and not be able to open your mouth to speak, eat, etc…Patience to relearn certain things, respecting the time of your own body- and still well shaken psychologically with the latest intense events” , she completed.

At the time, she did not fail to thank the public for their affection. “Dear ones, I have received many affectionate messages from you. First of all, thank you for your concern. I slept a lot these last few days, due to the general anesthesia and the medications I have been taking. That’s why I couldn’t answer. My post is just a way of speaking. I’m hospitalized since last week, because I had to undergo emergency surgery and very complicated in the tonsils. I’m still not 100%. A little far from that, I confess… but I’ll be fine,” he said.