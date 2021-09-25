Paulo Picchetti, from FGV: “Scenario is more complicated than in other crises”

(AndreyPopov/Getty Images)

Economist Paulo Picchetti, a researcher at the Brazilian Institute of Economics at Fundação Getúlio Vargas (Ibre-FGV) and professor at the School of Economics at FGV-SP, considers the current scenario of Brazilian inflation to be more complicated since the stabilization of the economy in July 1994 , with the edition of Plano Real.

Since then, he points out two critical moments of inflation acceleration: in 2003, with the crisis of expectations, when the dollar reached R$ 4, and in 2014, with tariff readjustments. In both moments, the scenario was more easily reversed because the Brazilian economy was coming from a period of expansion. Today, however, the space for fiscal policy adjustment exists, but it is smaller. “We have had the economy side by side for a long time. This reduces the degrees of freedom, on the one hand, to stimulate the economy and, on the other, to fight inflation.” Below are the main excerpts from the interview.

Did the result of the September inflation preview surprise you?

Particularly, it didn’t surprise me. I follow the IPC-S (Weekly Consumer Price Index), which is very similar to the IPCA. The IPC-S had touched 1.20% in the third quad of September and should end the month closer to 1.40%. I think this dynamic is valid for the IPCA as well. This is because there are increases in electricity, gasoline and also air tickets (in the case of the IPC-S), which are to be incorporated at the end of the month. I believe the September IPCA should also end above this mid-month reading.

Does this result of the September preview change the inflation projection for this year?

In the case of the IPC-S, I think it changes because not only is the figure high, but the cores are showing a trend of accelerating inflation.

Could the result of September, which reached double digits in 12 months (10.05%), change the conduct of monetary policy even further?

The Central Bank has already signaled that there will be more interest rate hikes ahead. What will happen, in addition, will be the reproduction of what has been happening in recent months. He is constantly checking the evolution of the projection ahead and, if he deems it necessary, will give signs of further increases. We can’t talk about it today.

When will inflation fall?

Everyone, including myself, imagined that, at the turn of the first to the second half of 2021, the indices would hit the peak of 7% accumulated in 12 months and would start to fall from then on. But there were several surprises: the water crisis, increased tariffs for energy, fuel and this reheating of the economy with the reopening of activities suspended by the pandemic. So, if it rains enough in the summer to turn off the thermals, remove the flags created and this same rain helps the agricultural and livestock crops, I imagine that, at some point in the first quarter of next year, we will have a decompression of inflation. But all of this is conditioned by these factors that are difficult to predict. This does not include another side that is strong: all the political uncertainty linked to reforms and the fiscal situation, which prevent the dollar from retreating, despite the gain in exports. Let’s remember that 2022 will be an election year. This magnifies the uncertainties. But, being optimistic about both the weather and the political climate, I imagine a decompression in inflation in the first quarter of 2022.

If we compare the inflation picture in Brazil after the Real Plan, as of July 1994, is the scenario more complicated today than it was then?

No doubt. We had a moment of high inflation in 2003 with a crisis of expectations, with the exchange rate reaching R$ 4, the IGP (General Price Index) soaring, but it was circumvented. As soon as the macroeconomic tripod (inflation target, fiscal target and floating exchange rate) was reaffirmed, the Central Bank reacted and the adjustment was made and the situation was reversed. More recently, after the reelection of Dilma (President Dilma Rousseff), there was a tariff adjustment and a year of strong acceleration in inflation, but it was also reversed. By the way, with a very deep recession. The scenario now is more complicated in terms of degrees of freedom. The room for fiscal and monetary policy adjustment is smaller compared to these two previous episodes. It exists, but it’s smaller. That’s because we’ve had the economy sideways for a long time. Unlike 2003 and 2014, when we were at the end of a period of expansion. This reduces degrees of freedom, on the one hand, to stimulate the economy and, on the other, to fight inflation. This makes the current moment particularly challenging.

