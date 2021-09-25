Pediatrician May Have Been Killed for Alerting Family About Alleged Sexual Abuse of Child He Cares for, Says Victim’s Brother | Bahia

Pediatrician dead in clinic: What is known and what remains to be known

“There were many conversations here that are investigating to really find out what happened. There was this conversation that the child arrived molested and he said he had to go to Irecê [cidade no centro-norte da Bahia], that Irecê who had the department to investigate, see straight, right? But this takes time, because he, as a doctor, has an obligation to see a question like this and alert his mother and staff to look for the police,” said Lula Teixeira.

Despite the pediatrician’s brother’s statement, no line of investigation has been disclosed by the police, who are investigating the case and looking for the suspects.

In an interview with g1 this Friday (24), Lula Teixeira also said that his sister-in-law works as a nurse, always participated in Júlio César’s appointments, and that he witnessed the crime, which took place in the city of Barra.

“His wife worked with him, she was a nurse, she was always with him. We have no ground. He had two children aged 8 and 5,” said the pediatrician’s brother.

According to Lula Teixeira, the crime happened in the second call that Julius Caesar made that day. In addition to the pediatrician’s wife, two employees and a child, who was accompanied, witnessed the murder.

Julio César’s funeral took place this Friday morning, at the Xique-Xique Cemetery, the city where he was born and lived.

Despite the family’s suspicion of the crime having been committed in revenge, the doctor’s brother told the g1 who doesn’t understand why, as he was known for his good relations with everyone.

“He was a wonderful guy, a good person, great doctor, great professional, great friend, great family man, great brother. A guy who has no way of saying what led someone to kill him in that barbaric way,” said Lula Teixeira .

Julius Caesar was the youngest of three brothers. He was born in Xique-Xique, in the north of Bahia, studied in Salvador and graduated in medicine, in the city of Maceió, in Alagoas.

The pediatrician worked in at least five cities in the region, in addition to the capital of Bahia.

Julius Caesar was the younger brother — Photo: Personal Archive

“The colleagues are all in disbelief, not knowing why, many conversations are appearing, but the police are investigating to find out what happened.”

In addition to Barra, Júlio César worked in the cities of Xique-Xique, Gentio do Ouro, Morro do Chapéu and Salvador, where he was an employee of the Hospital Roberto Santos.

“He was a guy who lived to work, very correct, straight, he didn’t get involved in trickery, he wasn’t a man of exaggerations. A guy who was always responsible,” said Lula Teixeira.

Doctor shot dead in a clinic in the city of Barra is buried

No clues about the perpetrator, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the murder, the family asks people who have seen the video and have identified the perpetrator to go to the police.

“He was always a guy far from disagreements, from confusion, he was always unanimous in the city, he was always a caring guy, a professional, a citizen who always got along well,” stated the victim’s brother.

“The resolution of this is a society’s commitment to good people, in a world where we live with so much violence, so much lack of love, trivialization of life, this guy destroyed a family.”

known for generosity

A childhood friend, Júlio César became a pediatrician for Carla Valéria's nieces — Photo: Personal Archive

According to Júlio César’s childhood friend, Carla Valéria, the pediatrician was well known in the region of Xique-Xique for his generosity and care for patients. Among family and friends, he was affectionately called “Bodinho”.

“We studied in elementary school together and he became the pediatrician for my two nieces. We had a friendly relationship, we really needed his contribution and he gave it,” said the victim’s friend.

Carla Valéria is the pedagogical coordinator of an educational institute in Xique-xique. The two met at Colégio Osmar Guedes, where they studied as children.

“We studied together in elementary school and we kept this bond until his work as a pediatrician. Júlio Cesar was affectionately called Bodinho by his family, friends, he was always a caring and very kind person,” he recalled.

“When he took care of my nieces, I had the opportunity to get to know even more the man he has become. An admirable person who was not just me, a concept that was created by him in the city.”

Júlio César meeting childhood friends — Photo: Personal Archive

According to the childhood friend, Julius Caesar’s death caused quite a stir in Xique-Xique.

“The city is totally in commotion and the streets were filled with tears. I’m not there, but my mother told me there were tributes, a beautiful thing, because we lost an excellent professional, a loyal friend.”

Carla Valéria also hopes that the crime will be clarified by the police.

“It’s been very difficult for everyone, an unbearable absence and the way he was that shocks us. It was very cruel, he’s rare, he’s one of the best people I’ve ever met in my life. Very cruel,” she said emotionally .

Security cameras catch patients running after they hear shots in a hospital in BA

The pediatrician was killed in the office he was attending, in a private clinic in the city of Barra, west of Bahia. The crime took place on the morning of Thursday (23).

The victim was identified as Júlio César de Queiroz Teixeira, 44, who also provided services as a general practitioner.

According to police, in all, the pediatrician was hit by four shots, one of them in the head. He was rescued by other clinic staff and taken to a hospital in the area, but he did not resist the injuries.

Two men are suspected of participating in the crime, but they have not yet been identified by police. One is the sniper, who broke into the clinic and office. The second is the partner who took the shooter to the scene on a motorcycle and escaped in the same vehicle.

Security cameras caught the action and could help identify the suspects. Investigations are ongoing and the motivation has not yet been disclosed so as not to disturb the investigations.

