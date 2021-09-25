Perspective is bad, and Brazil will have a summer without light, says economics professor – 24/09/2021

The effects of the water crisis could result in electricity rationing in the coming months, assesses the former president of Eletropaulo and professor at USP Paulo Roberto Feldmann.

In an interview with UOL News, he said the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) could have avoided the high electricity bill, as well as the possibility of power outages during the summer.

“All this could have been avoided if we had planned ahead,” he said. “The biggest injustice that exists in this crisis is now wanting to put the blame on São Pedro.”

According to the expert, it was already predicted that the year 2021 would have a shortage of rain and, therefore, the thermoelectric plants could be active sooner. Their use, explains Feldmann, contributes a lot to make the electricity bill more expensive.

“People will have to abandon the electric shower not because the president is talking to do it, but because they will be concerned about cutting down on spending,” he said, referring to Bolsonaro’s speech during the traditional weekly live.

In the broadcast on social networks, the President of the Republic recommended that, to save energy, the population should take a cold shower and avoid using elevators.

While the electric shower is characterized as one of the villains of domestic consumption, Feldmann pointed out that the same is not true for elevators.

“What will happen, in fact, is that everyone will have to worry a lot because the prospects are very bad. We will have a summer without light and this will be dramatic for Brazil,” said former president of Eletropaulo.

“All this is dramatic, but it is the repetition of 2001, which was one of the worst years of the Brazilian economy precisely because of the blackout.”