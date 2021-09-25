PF points to Justice elements of ‘pressure’ to favor company in the management of Barros na Saúde | Policy

The Federal Police stated to the Federal Court that it gathered elements that indicate that there was “pressure” from members of the Ministry of Health during the administration of Deputy Ricardo Barros (PP-PR) for the advance payment of nearly R$ 20 million to the company Global Saúde for purchase of medicines for rare diseases that were never delivered.

Representation of the PF obtained by TV Globo gathers testimonies from Ministry servers who attribute the release of funds to Ricardo Barros’s own collections and people linked to his office, in addition to changes introduced during the then minister’s administration in the drug procurement processes purchased by court order.

The material gathered by the Federal Police was the basis of Operation Pés de Barro (video below), held last Tuesday (21). The operation investigates fraud in the acquisition of high-cost medicines by the Ministry of Health, between May 2016 and March 2018, a period in which Barros – current leader of the government of Jair Bolsonaro in the Chamber of Deputies – commanded the portfolio, during the government of then president Michel Temer. In the operation, the PF fulfilled search and seizure warrants in four states (Alagoas, Minas Gerais, Pernambuco and São Paulo) and in the Federal District.

Federal Police Investigates Fraud in the Acquisition of High-Cost Medicines

In a statement, Deputy Ricardo Barros stated that he is not the target of the operation and that he did not commit any irregularities during the period he was Minister of Health. purchases of medicines and supplies. All amounts were reinvested in the SUS. These are processes that confronted great interests, but promoted more services to the population,” says Barros in the note (read the full text at the end of this article).

The hiring involves the company Global Saúde, a partner of Need Medicines – dragged to the center of Covid’s CPI investigations after suspected irregularities in the purchase of the Indian vaccine Covaxin.

The Federal Police informed the Court that it was not investigating the Covaxin case, but that the facts revealed by the CPI show that the same group investigated in Operation Pés de Barro may have perpetuated a scheme to embezzle public money.

According to the PF, search and seizure measures were necessary in view of the exposure of targets by the CPI, who could act to destroy evidence, and evidence of the crimes of embezzlement, ideological falsehood, active and passive corruption, malfeasance, administrative law and criminal organization .

Without mentioning the name of Barros, delegate José Augusto Versiani stated that the scheme would not be commanded by Francisco Maximiano, owner of Global and Necessidade, but by someone with “political influence” (read at the end of this article a note from the lawyers of Maximiano, Global and Necessidade).

“It is known that the subtraction of public money was not coordinated by Francisco Emerson Maximiano, but by someone who had the political influence to make appointments in the health ministry, who operated by putting pressure on servers so that companies were favored and purchase and payment procedures were carried out outside of legality”, he affirmed.

Server Victor Lahud’s testimony directly cites Barros’ alleged interference.

He told investigators that prior to the payment, there was a lot of pressure from superiors to release the amounts and that he refused because he understood that the requirements to justify the advance payment were not met.

According to the representation of the PF, “the charges came from Mr. Alexandre Lages, as well as other people connected to the cabinet, alleging that the Director, Davidson Tolentino, and the Minister himself, Ricardo Barros, were demanding that this payment be made “.

According to the reproduction of the civil servant’s report to the Federal Police, “all the phone calls he received with charges to effect the advance payment to the company Global Gestão em Saúde S/A mentioned the name of Minister Ricardo Barros as a way of pressing for it to be made. The payment”.

According to Ricardo Barros, the server information is untrue. “This information is not consistent with the truth. I did not pressure any server to authorize the payment. Victor Lahud’s testimony speaks of pressure using my name, but never pressure directly from me. There is even no ministerial authorization for payment in the process. advance to the Global company, as recognized by the Public Ministry in the complaint. I reinforce that the bidding followed the legal procedure with favorable court decisions. I am calm and I will prove my innocence,” he said.

Another servant, Liana Martins, stated that it is not part of the Ministry of Health’s normal procedure “the advance payment of suppliers, being the purchase of a national supplier”.

Note from Deputy Ricardo Barros

Read below the full note released by Congressman Ricardo Barros.

Official Note Federal Police Operation

“There will be no evidence of any irregularity in my conduct at the Ministry of Health”, says Ricardo Barros

I reiterate that I am not the target of the operation and there will be no evidence of any irregularity in my conduct in front of the Ministry of Health. In my tenure at the Ministry, I promoted savings of over R$ 5 billion with the renegotiation of contracts, purchases of medicines and supplies. All amounts were reinvested in SUS.

These are processes that affronted great interests, but promoted more services to the population.

The purchases were made within legal norms, under favorable court decisions, and caused a change in the position of Anvisa, which no longer required an import license for legalized medicines.

Regarding the Global case, I reiterate that the deadline for delivering the drugs expired after I left the ministry in April 2018. The delay is not related to the aforementioned deaths.

The action was part of a process of confronting the pharmaceutical sector’s monopolies, especially in the purchase of medicines to treat rare diseases in compliance with court decisions.

The policy of breaking monopolies consisted of seeking the most advantageous proposal to the public coffers, with the lowest price, regardless of who the drug seller was.

We sought to increase the number of competitors, with the support of the Court, and use the possibility of prepayment to reduce prices, a practice accepted by the Federal Court of Accounts.

In the case of the Global company, all measures were taken by the Ministry of Health to penalize the company and to reimburse the public treasury. Global has already confessed the debt and has reimbursed approximately R$ 2.8 million to the Treasury so far.

Read below the full note released on Tuesday (21) by the lawyers of Francisco Maximiano, Need Medicines and Global Saúde.

Today’s operation openly reproduces the illegal modus operandi of Lava Jato, by usurping the competence of the Federal Supreme Court, investigating old facts, without any contemporaneity and proof of illegality, with the sole purpose of getting the press spotlight and taking advantage of the climate of violations of fundamental guarantees that has unfortunately been re-establishing itself in the country, in the course of investigations into the pandemic.

Notwithstanding the presence of the company and its executives at the disposal of the authorities and delivering all documents when requested, providing all the required information, going to the CPI three times, giving three statements to the PF, two to the CGU, today the company is target of the third search and seizure in less than a year and the second in a week.

Regrettably, this demonstrates the return of the police state that, as in Lava Jato, when repeated and suffocating precautionary measures were issued against those investigated who were later acquitted for these nullities, but had their companies broken, or almost irreversibly damaged, but in all cases, their businesses were damaged and their jobs destroyed during that ill-fated period.