‘Photo bomb’: Shark ‘in the way’ a young girl’s photo shoot on a beach in the USA

Excited about a photo shoot with friends, on the beach in New Smyrna, Florida, United States, the young Kristina Lowe, aged 18, was surprised by the presence of a shark.

A record was made of the exact moment the animal passes the girl. In the photo, you can see its fin.

The political science student said she just felt something ‘rough’ go under her. “I felt something rub against my leg. I looked down and saw what looked like a huge fish. I realized it was a shark and started running,” he told The Mirror.

She and her friend Annalea Burr, 18, managed to get out of the water before anything more serious could happen. Both are safe and without serious injury.

“It was so crazy. This was my first encounter with sharks. Their skin is very rough, so I got a scraped knee. The photo shows my reaction as soon as I saw the fin. I screamed a lot when I felt him next to me.” Lowe account.