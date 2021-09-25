Photographer records one of the rarest and most unusual rays on the planet

One of the rarest and highest rays in the world was recorded by a photographer from Puerto Rico, an American territory in the Caribbean, last Monday (20). The photograph is being described as one of the most incredible shots ever made of the giant jet-shaped rays with fireballs.

“Lightning on Earth is getting weirder and weirder,” described the scientist at NASA Tony Phillips which is dedicated to monitoring this type of phenomenon. O Puerto Rican photographer Frankie Lucena he pointed his Sony A7s camera at an electrical storm at sea and ended up getting the rare visual record of the phenomenon. “This giant jet plasma event took place during a very powerful storm near the Virgin Islands, just before Tropical Storm Peter,” Lucena said. “I can’t believe I was able to capture such incredible detail,” he revealed in amazement.

Sometimes called “the highest lightning on earth“Because they reach the ionosphere at more than 80 kilometers high, the gigantic forms of luminous jets were discovered near Taiwan and Puerto Rico in 2001 and 2002. Since then, only dozens of gigantic jets in the atmosphere have been photographed. “They seem to love storms over water and are famous for surprising passengers aboard commercial aircraft,” explains Phillips.

In 2017 and 2018, the ray scientist oscar van der velde, gives Universitat Politécnica de Catalunya, installed high-speed cameras on the northern coast of Colombia in a survey dedicated to capturing giant jets. In three months of observation, he managed to capture only twelve,

“Frankie photographed a rare giant jet with ‘carrot’ morphology, first reported in a study published in Nature by Su et al (2003)“, observes van der Velde. “The other more common jet type has a ‘tree’ morphology.” “Carrot jets” are notable for their inner spheres, that is, glowing balls of light hundreds of meters wide. Lucena registered dozens of them lighting up the middle of the jet.

The formation process and structure of these atmospheric discharges is not yet fully understood by science, such is the rarity of the phenomenon.” They can be plasma flows inside the jet crossing or regions of greater heating”, says the atmospheric discharge researcher from the Catalan university. “We don’t know,” says van der Velde. “Giant jets are not easily captured by a spectrograph”, explained the researcher. “This is the brightest giant jet I have ever seen. It was really remarkable,” he says.

Rare rays in Rio Grande do Sul

Rare atmospheric discharges that form above storm clouds and are hardly observed have already been visually documented in Rio Grande do Sul. Torres photographer Gabriel Zaparolli has sometimes recorded sprite-like rays in the atmosphere over the municipality of the North Coast of Rio Grande do Sul. .

Sprites are an exotic form of electricity that rises from storm clouds rather than descending like ordinary lightning. Although sprites have been reported for at least a century, many scientists didn’t believe they existed until 1989, when the sprites were accidentally photographed by researchers at the University of Minnesota and confirmed by video cameras aboard NASA’s space shuttle. They are Transient Light Events or TLEs, from English Transient Luminous Events (TLEs), atmospheric phenomena observed above storm clouds at altitudes between 18 and 100 kilometers, associated with almost electrostatic electric fields produced by lightning.

The underlying physics of sprites is not yet fully understood by science. Some models claim that cosmic rays contribute to their occurrence by creating conductive pathways in the atmosphere. Subatomic particles from deep space would reach the top of Earth’s atmosphere, producing secondary electrons that would fire the rays upward. If that’s true, sprites can multiply more and more as cosmic rays intensify with decreasing solar activity.