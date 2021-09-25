PIS/Pasep can be paid again in 2022 with new value; who has the right?

The last calendar of the PIS/Pasep ended in June of this year and, given that the schedule for the second half of 2021 has been postponed, workers are anxious about the payment of the benefit in 2022. Expectations grow not only on the accumulated payment, but also on the increase in the benefit amount.

One thing is certain, the Deliberative Council of the Worker’s Support Fund (Codefat) has already stated that new salary bonus payments will only be made next year, starting in January.

It is important to explain that the postponement of the benefit occurred due to the Federal Government’s need to obtain resources to compose the accounts added to the 2021 Budget, which were not closing within the established spending ceiling.

As verified, the postponement of the PIS/Pasep was able to generate savings in the margin of R$ 7.5 billion corresponding to 2021 expenses. It is important to emphasize that the PIS/Pasep salary bonus is based on the national floor, therefore, it is updated as the minimum wage is readjusted annually.

The minimum wage proposal for 2022 is BRL 1,169, therefore, the ceiling of the PIS/Pasep for 2022 it may be R$ 1,169. But it is worth remembering that this amount is still a proposal and the 2022 Budget has not yet been voted on, which means that there may still be changes until the end of this year.

Another point that should be noted is the payment model of the PIS/Pasep, which releases proportional amounts each month based on the current minimum wage. In this way, with each passing month, the amounts gradually accumulate. See the simulation for 2022:

1 month worked: R$ 97.41;

2 months worked: R$ 194.82;

3 months worked: BRL 292.25;

4 months worked: R$ 389.66;

5 months worked: BRL 487.08;

6 months worked: BRL 584.49;

7 months worked: R$ 681.91;

8 months worked: R$779.32;

9 months worked: R$876.74;

10 months worked: R$974.16;

11 months worked: BRL 1,071.57;

12 months worked: BRL 1,169.

Despite the excitement of being able to receive a benefit in the amount of one minimum wage or almost next year, it is important to remember that it is not enough to be a formal worker to withdraw the PIS/Pasep. The right is granted to whoever meets the following criteria:

Work with a formal contract for a minimum period of five years;

Receive a monthly average of two minimum wages during the base year;

Have exercised paid activity for a legal entity for at least 30 days in the base year, whether consecutive or not;

Have personal and labor data duly registered by the employer in the Annual Social Information List (RAIS).

There is also the particularity that the Social Integration Program (PIS) is granted to private sector workers by Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF).

On the other hand, the Public Servant Asset Formation Program (Pasep) is paid to civil servants in public institutions through Banco do Brasil (BB).

Whoever is curious to consult the PIS/Pasep 2022, or even the current balance in the account, can enter the digital channels of CEF and BB. There is also the possibility of making the consultation through the Meu INSS portal, either through the website or through the application.

