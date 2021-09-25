PMI sets vaccine schedule until September 30 | Rattlesnake

The Municipal Immunization Program (PMI) defined the vaccination schedule until September 30th. On Monday (27), adolescents aged 15 to 17 will be vaccinated with the first dose with comorbidities. It is mandatory to present the medical statement that proves the comorbidity, in the model of the Regional Council of Medicine of Paraná (CRM-PR)

Also on Monday, the PMI organizes a differentiated place for the vaccination of people with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), having as its location the Autistic Spectrum Disorder School Clinic – Cetea Juditha Paludo Zanuzzo, located at Avenida Guaira, nº 510, in the Recanto Tropical neighborhood. The service hours will be from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm, for the public from 12 to 17 years old. It is mandatory to present a medical statement that proves the disorder.

“Regardless of whether the teenager studies the no in place, the place of vaccination for this public will be the school”, says the Secretary of Health, Miroslau Bailak.

On Tuesday (28), immunosuppressed people over 18 years old will be vaccinated in all health units, with the exception of Floresta, Nova Cidade and Santa Cruz, which continue with exclusive care for patients with symptoms or diagnosis of Covid-19 . The hours will be from 8am to 12pm.

On Wednesday, the 29th, the units will be applying booster doses for seniors over 80 years old who have taken the second dose of the vaccine for at least six months.

On Thursday (30), the vaccination will be for adolescents with comorbidities, pregnant women, postpartum women, breastfeeding women and people with disabilities, between 12 and 17 years old, completing the group.

