Porn actress talks about difficulties recording sex scenes on set

Britney Amber, a 34-year-old porn actress, commented on the difficulty of having sex on camera.

“Sex on set is much more difficult because you have to do a lot of uncomfortable positions. A lot of times you have to do it with an artist who isn’t great and tries hard,” said the actress in an interview with the Daily Star.

“This is one of the biggest reasons why I like to produce my own content and my scenes are better than ever now!” completed Britney.

She also talked about relationships with scene partners and said that she’s been through this in the past, but she doesn’t do it anymore.

“I’ve started relationships with partners on set in the past, but that’s the past. I doubt I’ll do that again. I don’t like being in a relationship with someone doing scenes with anyone else but me,” he declared.

Britney also said that she always does everything possible so that sex doesn’t get boring.

Recently, the star released her own sex toy. The toy was designed around their private parts to give users the best experience..

Previously, she had spoken to the Daily Star about penis size and the “taboo” surrounding it: “Penis size doesn’t really matter other than whether it’s too big or too small.”