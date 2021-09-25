Portugal suspends measures against covid-19 on 1 October; what changes

Portugal will lift almost all restrictions adopted to combat the spread of covid-19 on October 1, announced Prime Minister António Costa yesterday (23).

In practice, there will no longer be limits on people who can sit together in cafes and restaurants, weddings, baptisms and other cultural events will be freed. Nightclubs and bars — closed since March 2020 — may reopen with the requirement of a vaccination certificate or a recent negative test for the disease.

It will be unnecessary to present the health pass in restaurants, hotels and gyms from Friday nights and on weekends, according to the Público newspaper.

“As most of the restrictions imposed by the law disappear, we will enter a phase that is based on everyone’s responsibility. We must not forget that the pandemic is not over,” Costa said at a press conference in Portugal.

Among the few measures that remain in force, the use of masks remains mandatory in public transport and large events, rest homes, hospitals, shopping centers and hypermarkets. They stopped being mandatory in open spaces last week.

Portugal has fully vaccinated more than 8.5 million people, or 83.4% of its population. The country had 885 new cases and five covid-19 deaths on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,064,876 — or about one in every 10 Portuguese — and deaths to 17,938.

Brazilian tourism in Portugal

At the moment, Brazilians traveling to Portugal are still required to submit a negative PCR or antigen test performed, respectively, 72 hours and 48 hours before disembarking.

However, the Portuguese government will soon be able to recognize the vaccination certificate of Brazilians and release them from presenting a negative test for covid-19 upon arrival or entry into establishments in the country. The change still depends on the government of Brazil – which still requires the test of every foreigner who lands here – also free the Portuguese for entry without the need for tests.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs announced on Friday (17) that it will only recognize “the validity of vaccination or recovery certificates issued by third countries, under reciprocal conditions”. At the moment, Portugal recognizes the “vaccine passport” of foreigners who took immunizations already recognized by the European Medicines Agency: Pfizer, Janssen, Moderna or AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria).

It is not known, at the moment, when the two countries will reach an agreement regarding their certificates or if Portugal will recognize the vaccination certificate of Brazilians immunized with CoronaVac or with the Covishield version of AstraZeneca, produced in Brazil by Fiocruz, which was not approved in Europe so far.

The secretary of Tourism of Portugal, Rita Marques, told the Lusa agency on the 10th that the two governments are working together to recognize the vaccination certificates of their citizens. “There is a lot of desire on both sides, but we also have to be concerned, which is to protect all the work we’ve done during these 18 months.”

She still believes the issue is complex. “They have several certificates, they don’t have a document like we have in Europe, a single document with a QR code that guarantees security and privacy issues,” he said about the difficulty of matching the documents.

Although each state has its own vaccination card, currently the certificate issued by ConnectSUS, used for international travel, already offers a QR code. Therefore, the restrictions are expected to be eased soon.

*With information from Reuters and Agência Lusa