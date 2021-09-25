Post-Covid syndrome affected 15 children and adolescents in DF in 2021

At least 15 children and adolescents were victims of the so-called Post-Covid Syndrome, between January 1 and September 20, 2021. The mapping was produced by the Department of Health of the DF. There were no deaths.

Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (P-MIS), possibly associated with Covid-19, is rare and can result in severe cases. In these situations, children and adolescents develop a significant systemic inflammatory response.

“Although rare, the disease has already been classified by the Ministry of Health as mandatory notification. That is why it is important to identify early to start treatment and notify the health professional”, warned Marília Higino, responsible for the technical area of ​​Exanthematic Diseases at the Health Department.

According to the folder, among the registered cases, seven are girls and eight are boys. There were seven children aged 0 to 4 years, seven cases between 5 to 9 years and one case between the age group 10 to 14 years.

2020

In 2020, cases began to be reported in July. Until December, there were 47 confirmed cases. Of this total, 23 are female and 24 are male.

There were 18 cases in children aged 0 to 4 years, 12 in children aged 5 to 9 years, 16 cases in the group aged 10 to 14 years and 1 case in adolescents aged 15 to 19 years. There was one death in 2020 in a 17-year-old teenager.

Symptoms

Most cases had persistent fever for more than three days accompanied by a set of symptoms.

See list:

Red spots on the body, Low pressure, Conjunctivitis, Signs of inflammation in the nose, hands or feet, Acute gastrointestinal problems (diarrhoea, vomiting or abdominal pain) Commitment of multiple organs Alteration of inflammatory markers.

The exams of the patients indicate current or recent infection by the new coronavirus or even an epidemiological link with a confirmed case of the disease.

Therefore, according to the folder, the syndrome is being associated with Covid-19, but this causal relationship has not yet been established and remains under investigation.

(With information from the Health Department)