Pregnant, Andressa Urach announces the end of her marriage to Thiago Lopes

The model Andressa Urach announced this Friday, the 14th, that she is separating from her husband, the bailiff Thiago Lopes. In a post on social media, the former Miss Bumbum only reported the fact and wrote: “Please don’t ask me any questions, because I’m not fit to talk”. They were married civilly in April 2021 and Andressa is expecting a child from Tiago. The pregnancy was announced by him in August this year. On Father’s Day, celebrated on the 8th, the model paid tribute to her now ex-husband, saying that he is “faithful, provider, friend, affectionate and a man of exemplary character”.

Their relationship caused controversy more than once as the model proudly claimed to be submissive to him. When presented the Miss Butt this year, she paid tribute to Tiago wearing a necklace with her name on it. On another occasion, he posted a photo with the bailiff and wrote in the caption that he owned it and that “the woman has no authority over her own body”, but the husband does. “I’m not feminist, I respect whoever they are, because everyone is happy as they want. I have my profession and chose to be a man’s wife and be submissive to him. I’m happy like that. I don’t need him, but I chose to be his. With great pleasure and awe I submit to his authority. And yes, the last word is his, for he is not just any man, but a man who fears God and does me no harm, but good every day. I love being taken care of by him. I was never loved and taken care of as he takes care of me and my son”, she said at the time.