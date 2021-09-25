“Prepare for the worst”

The crisis affecting China’s real estate giant, the everlarge, is sure to have ripples throughout the world financial sector and even in the cryptocurrency market. With rumors that the company is headed for default, the market is bracing for the worst, with a situation reminiscent of the 2008 US crisis, which could be exacerbated by the fact that we are already in a financial crisis.

The most worrying thing about the situation is the lack of concrete information about the actions that the Government is taking to avoid the crisis. Beijing’s recent decision is not to intervene directly in Evergrande’s situation, leaving the company heading towards default.

Evergrande has debts of more than $300 billion, which represents about 2% of the GDP of all of China, the second largest economy in the world. During this week the real estate company was expected to pay $83.5 million in accrued interest and bonds in other countries.

However, it appears that the payment has not been made, which has raised the possibility that Evergrande will default. The company’s shares have already fallen by more than 11% since the bonds went unpaid.

The effects for the market, as you can imagine, can be great. According to the Wall Street Journal Chinese authorities are warning regulators and local authorities to “prepare for a possible storm.”

This indicates that the government is concerned about the possibility of a wave of unemployment and a weakening economy if Evergrande were to collapse, something actually very similar to what happened in the US in the first decade of the 2000s.

In addition, there will also be investors who have lost capital and even entities who have purchased properties and may not have the demand delivered.

Payment made in half

As highlighted by the Trustnodes website, which in turn used local sources, Evergrande’s situation is not one of complete default. The company owed two bonds, one to the Chinese financial market and one dollar-denominated to the foreign market. It has repaid Chinese debt of $35.8 million and has not repaid the US$83.5 million dollar-denominated debt.

As a result, market watchers are concerned that the tactic will be to cover domestic losses while playing foreign to investors outside China.

Many banks have investments in Evergrande shares, these investments are used to convert interest for customers who invest in these banks. The contagion ripple effect of what is happening in China could affect many banks outside the Asian country.

Among the foreign banks that have invested in Evergnade shares are Credit Suisse, UBS and HSBC. Everyone is currently trying to calm investors about the situation.

Even great financial leaders are trying to ease the concerns, with Christine Lagarde, president of the European Bank, saying that eurozone banks were not very exposed to the company’s shares. The President of the US Fed, Jerome Powell also tried to alleviate the worry of contagion.

While, technically, the company is not yet in default, as it has another 30 days to make the payment, the fear created in the market is not something that will have no effect. The simple fact of the distinction between external and internal debt and the clear preference for one economy over another may be enough to scare international investors in the country.

At the moment, the main concern is that all this will have a knock-on effect that will affect the market outside China, especially the US. And with the two largest economies in the world being affected by the supposed crisis, the domino effect is sure to affect all other economies.