Prevent Senior Admits Changed Covid-19 Patient Records – Country

The executive director of Prevent Senior, Pedro Benedito Batista Júnior, admitted that the health operator changed tokens of patients admitted to network hospitals to remove the Covid-19 record, inserting another disease in its place. The declaration was given to the Covid’s CPI, which investigates the conduct of the health plan operator. Senators accused the executive of having confessed to a crime. Six doctors consulted by state they said that this practice of changing the International Disease Code (ICD) could “never” occur.

The company became a target of the CPI after doctors denounced that the network became a kind of “laboratory” to test the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine in the treatment of covid, thesis defended by the federal government. A dossier prepared by a former Prevent Senior employee, delivered to the CPI, even pointed out fraudulent death certificates in order to omit deaths from the disease.

O state revealed yesterday that one of the cases is that of the mother of businessman Luciano Hang, Rosana Hang, who was admitted to a network hospital in São Paulo with a diagnosis of Covid on December 31 and died about a month later. On the death certificate, however, there is no mention of the disease. Piauí magazine reported that the same happened in the case of doctor Anthony Wong, an advocate of the so-called “early treatment” on social networks.

In a statement, Hang said that his mother died of complications from covid-19 and declared “complete confidence in the procedures adopted by the Prevent Senior”. The operator denies having defrauded the death certificates.

The volume of suspected fraud yesterday complicated the situation of the director of Prevent. Pressured by senators, he ended up admitting to changing the CID after being confronted with a WhatsApp message, dated November 17, 2020, in which a network doctor asked him to “standardize” the CID “to any other (code) except B34 .2 (from covid)”.

“The ICD was changed in the system to take the patient out of isolation and not on the death certificate or, then, on the certificate that went to the health surveillance, already notifying the patient that he was, yes, with covid-19”, said Batista Jr He added that the change occurred after a period of 14 to 21 days of hospitalization.

“Honestly, modifying the code of a disease is a crime. Unfortunately, the Federal Council of Medicine does not punish you,” said senator Otto Alencar (PSD-BA), who is a doctor. Sought yesterday, CFM did not comment.

O state spoke with six doctors, heads of ICU-Covid, and they stated that “never” is changed the ICD to remove the patient from isolation. A health care provider called the change “totally wrong” and “unethical” because you change the patient’s history. Another claimed to be “amoral” and “flight”.

A patient’s admission summary is a sum of ICDs and not a subtraction, explained one of the doctors. “You don’t change a person’s story to get them out of isolation,” one said, on condition of anonymity. “When you go to discharge or close a case, you will list all its CIDs, you don’t take the CID”

The ICD is an international base of single codes for injuries, illnesses and causes of death. Classification allows the identification of trends and statistics in the world.

Deaths

In the dossier delivered to the CPI, 15 doctors who worked at Prevent Senior pointed out “countless cases” of irregularities in death certificates, among them that of Rosana Hang and Anthony Wang

“Like so many other cases of deaths in the Prevent Senior network resulting from covid-19 that were not properly informed to the authorities, Mrs. Regina Hang’s death certificate was fraudulent by omitting the real reason for her death”, says the document. Hang is a supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro and supporter of the so-called “early treatment”, consisting of drugs without proven efficacy or contraindicated to treat the disease.

O state had access to Regina’s death certificate. In the document, the cause of death is described as “multiple organ dysfunction, refractory distributive shock, acute chronic renal failure, bacterial pneumonia, metabolic syndrome, previous ischemic stroke”. There is no mention of covid.

The Ministry of Health standardizes the codification of the causes of death reported in the Death Certificate due to covid. According to the folder, the causes attested by the doctor in the document “reflect a sequence of events that led to death and the relationships between them”. When there is a confirmed case of covid, the ministry says that the death certificate must follow a “sequence of events that led to death”, pointing out the disease “in the last line” of the document. The identification of the number of deaths per covid is essential for the country to have a real scenario of the disease.