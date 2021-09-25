Prevent Senior induced competition from doctors to boost ‘covid kit’

The direction of the health operator Prevent Senior induced a competition among doctors to boost the prescription of the so-called “covid kit”, with ineffective drugs against the disease, according to a dossier delivered to the Covid’s CPI at the Senate. The information is from UOL.

The site had access to the document prepared by 12 professionals from the company, six of them still employees of the network. The facts took place in 2020, at the height of the pandemic.

According to the document, the kit was prescribed to patients with flu-like symptoms, even if without a diagnosis of Covid-19. And, according to the complaints, the drugs were prescribed without the patients’ consent.

The operator’s management controlled the performance of physicians through graphics, and encouraged competition among them, who began to have “goals” for the prescription of medications. In addition, it charged professionals whose results were not pleasing.

According to the dossier, on “peak days”, more than 250 kits were delivered to patients. The kits were composed of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin. Later, the kit was renamed the “Prevent kit” and in addition to the two medications, ivermectin, corticoids, vitamins and a powdered protein food supplement are also available.

According to the WHO (World Health Organization) and studies carried out in several countries, so far there are no drugs with proven efficacy against Covid-19.

Prevent Senior denies the allegations made to Covid’s CPI and stated that it asked the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) to investigate the accusations made public.

See too

+ Body of missing youth found in dumpster



+ Gabby Petito’s body is found, says website; coroner claims it was murder

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ Video: family is caught putting hair in food so as not to pay the bill

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Gabriel Medina Institute closes its doors in Maresias

+ Theo Becker celebrates Sônia Abrão’s departure from RedeTV!

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence