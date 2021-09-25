Prices fall and the situation of ranchers gets complicated

The live cattle market registered predominantly lower prices this Friday. According to analyst Fernando Henrique Iglesias, from consultancy Safras & Mercado, slaughterhouses continue to try to make purchases at prices below the average reference.

“For exporting slaughterhouses, the focus remains on the entire operation

logistics involved in the voluntary embargo on China, with

rearrangement of slaughters. Several units choose to reduce production capacity, waiting for the resumption of Chinese purchases. For the rancher, the scenario is also complicated, considering that the supply of animals at the moment is confined. Keeping these animals confined represents an important additional cost, which in turn will result in a reduction in the operating margin”, analyzes Iglesias.

With this, in São Paulo, the reference for the arroba do boi was R$ 302 to R$ 303 in the term modality, against R$ 304 an arroba on Thursday (23). In Goiânia (GO), the at sign dropped from R$290 to R$287. In Dourados (MS), the at sign was indicated at R$301 to R$302.

In Cuiabá, the arroba was indicated at R$ 283, stable. In Uberaba, (MG), prices at R$300, against R$302.

Wholesale

In the wholesale market, beef prices remain firm. “This is another symptom that the meat stored in cold rooms and in ports has not yet been offered in the domestic market, if that happens, prices would collapse, which would result in a new round of pressure on live cattle prices.”

Needle tip is also priced at R$ 16.30 per kilo. Hindquarter is still priced at R$21.50 per kilo.