Priest arrested for embezzling church money for gay orgies and drugs – News

An Italian Catholic priest, known for his brilliant masses, was arrested last Wednesday (22) on suspicion of stealing around 117,000 euros (the equivalent of R$732,000) from the church and of donations to finance gay orgies and purchase of drugs that he organized himself.

Father Francesco Spagnesi, 40, was highly regarded in the town of Prato, near Florence, Italy. He is under house arrest as police interview 200 people who have reportedly attended the parties in the past 2 years. The information is from the British newspaper The Times.

Italian police began investigating Spagnesi after allegedly discovering that his flatmate had imported a liter of the drug GHB for “rape” from the Netherlands, which can be used to incapacitate victims of sexual assault.

Detectives allege that the two men used online dating sites to invite people to parties where drugs were shared and sold.

In the operation, which included a search and seizure of Spagnesi’s apartment, police found bottles that would have been adapted for smoking crack.

Spagnesi is a former medical student who dropped out of college and left for the priesthood at age 26, saying he found “fullness and joy in making myself available to others.”

Suspicions began when a parish accountant discovered that Spagnesi had withdrawn more than 100,000 euros from the parish’s bank account (approximately R$626,000). This activity prompted the local bishop to step in and end the priest’s access to the account. Police believe he was using the money to buy drugs.

When Spagnesi could no longer withdraw money from the church account, he allegedly began taking donations from the faithful and asking for funds directly from parishioners, who were told he was raising money for low-income families.

the local newspaper La Nazione reports that parishioners had “great faith in their young, brilliant, engaging and refined priest”, but now they have started legal action to ask for reimbursement of donations. At least two lawsuits for fraud have reached the prosecutor’s office, the publication said.

According to the Italian daily Corriere Della Sera, Spagnesi blamed a “relapse into cocaine” for his actions and also revealed that he is HIV positive.

“I don’t recognize myself anymore, the cocaine addiction swallowed me”, he said in tears in front of the lawyers. “The drug made me betray my parishioners, made me tell lies, made me act that I’m ashamed of. Now I’m HIV positive”, he revealed.

Spagnesi added that he was taking antiretroviral drugs, which meant he could not transmit HIV.

He has promised to return the money and sell everything he owns, even his house, to reimburse parishioners.

“I apologize to everyone,” he said.