Priest is arrested after stealing R$ 617,000 from church and spending on parties and drugs

An Italian priest was arrested in Florence during an investigation into the theft of more than 85,000 pounds sterling (about R$617.7 thousand) from the church he led. The money, from donations from parishioners, was supposedly used to pay for gay sex parties at the churchman’s house.

Ordained in 2007 and appointed parish priest in 2009, 40-year-old Father Francesco Spagnesi, from the Italian commune in the Tuscany region of Prato, is under house arrest on suspicion of robbery.

Police are still listening to hundreds of people who allegedly participated in the drug-fueled orgies, as well as parishioners and church workers, according to The Times.

Investigations began after police discovered that a priest’s flatmate had imported a liter of GHB, or liquid ecstasy, from the Netherlands, a drug often called the “rape drug” because it is used to incapacitate victims of sexual assault.

In a search of the suspect’s home, officers found aluminum bottles pressed to be adapted as crack pipes.

Theft and drug addiction

A parish accountant was the one who discovered an embezzlement of money from the church account. The police are investigating whether the amount was used by the priest to buy drugs.

Access to temple funds was blocked by the accountant and Spagnesi, police said, had begun pocketing money from the church’s offering during masses and was still soliciting funds from wealthy parishioners, claiming the money would be used for low-income families. Some of them even donated, individually, up to 1,280 pounds, or around R$ 9,300.

When questioned, Spagnesi claimed that the embezzled money had been used to help needy families, but later admitted that he suffered from drug addiction.

The priest’s lawyer told The Times that his client confessed that he supplied drugs at parties and that he would confess to stealing church funds.

According to local news sites, church attendees have started filing lawsuits to get their money back. A new priest was appointed.