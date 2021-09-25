Priest suspected of embezzling R$ 620,000 with orgies and drugs arrested in Italy

Italian priest Francesco Spagnesi, 40, was arrested on suspicion of embezzling around R$ 620,000 (more than 99,000 euros) from church funds to pay for orgy parties that took place in his house. According to The Times, the Catholic priest, arrested on September 14, is under house arrest on charges of theft.

According to local police, the orgies allegedly promoted by the cleric who works in the parish of the commune of Prato, near Florence, also involved drug use and took place for at least two years.

The parties involved the priest, his roommate, who is a drug dealer, and at least one other person. They looked for participants on dating sites aimed at homosexuals. Some orgies involved groups of up to 30 people.

Investigations began after the priest’s roommate imported a liter of gamma-hydroxybutyric acid (GHB) from the Netherlands. The substance is known to be used to incapacitate victims of sexual violence.

During searches carried out at Francesco’s home, police found bottles adapted to function as crack pipes. After the scandal, an accountant in the parish discovered that around R$ 620,000 had been taken from the accounts.

To The Times, the priest’s defense said he admitted to using and supplying the drugs at parties and that he will speak publicly about the theft of church funds.

