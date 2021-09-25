Priest who blessed the field wins memes and even Pix after victory

The Vasco fan was surprised yesterday (24), hours before the decisive match against Brusque, with an unusual image: it was Father Julinho, from the Rosário de Fátima Parish, in the Taquara neighborhood, in the West Zone (RJ), blessing the lawn of São Januário from one beam to another. On the field, a short time later, Cruzmaltino won a dramatic 1-0 victory, with one less since the first half, and for the most faithful there was no doubt: the priest’s prayer had an effect and influenced the result.

Then, what was seen after the final whistle on social media was something, to say the least, curious. Julinho, who recently created a Twitter profile, has gained more than two thousand followers by the end of this report. As if that wasn’t enough, it became a meme like “Crack of the Game” – reproducing the award from TV Globo – and received a wave of donations via Pix for his parish.

After blessing the pitch of São Januário and Vasco winning, Father Julinho becomes a meme on social networks: “playing ace” Image: Disclosure

The deposits took place after a supporter asked for it as a form of thanks. Julinho agreed to grant the Pix key claiming that “there are many people to help in this difficult time of pandemic”. Then, a number of Vasco residents made other donations and posted their vouchers.

In addition to having blessed the lawn of São Januário, Father Julinho also prayed a mass in the chapel of Nossa Senhora das Vitórias, which is located inside the Vasco Stadium, behind the goal where the statue of Romário is located.

His presence at the club was previously authorized by the Vasco board of directors, who agreed that São Januário’s lawn needed to be blessed.

Father Julinho is a fan of the stands

Father Julinho on Vasco match day at Maracanã: Vasco fan at heart Image: Playback / Instagram

Padre Julinho is a passionate Vasco fan. From Cruzmaltina family, he was present in the stands at the games before the coronavirus pandemic. In his parish, he sometimes says Mass wearing a Vasco mask.

On his Instagram, where he already has more than 33,000 followers, he posted images of his special visit to São Januário and, after the 1-0 victory over Brusque, recorded a video with a message to Vasco fans: “Speak, My people! We’ve won! There are nine (games) left now! The feeling doesn’t stop! Let’s keep praying, asking God to help us and that the players also do their work as they did today. May God bless!”.

The presence of Father Julinho in the match this Monday (27), against Goiás, in São Januário, where the authorities authorized the sale of 7,700 tickets, has not yet been confirmed. The expectation is that they run out.