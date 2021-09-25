Punishment to Brusque intensifies fight against relegation in Serie B of the Brazilian Nationals; see how it looks | brazilian series b

The CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) has not yet updated the leaderboard on its official website.

With the punishment, Brusque will have 26 points, dropping to 16th in the table, one position above Z-4. Right behind are the Victory, with 25 points, and the Londoner, aged 24 – the two teams face off this Saturday, at 4 pm at Estádio do Café, in Londrina. In the last places are Confiança (18 points) and Brasil de Pelotas (16).

Above, the new village won one position and goes to 15th with 27 points. THE black Bridge is the 14th, with 29 points.

See the teams’ games in the round:

Goiás x new village – Friday, 7 pm, Serrinha

– Friday, 7 pm, Serrinha Brusque x Vasco – Friday, 9.30 pm, Augusto Bauer

x Vasco – Friday, 9.30 pm, Augusto Bauer London x Victoria – Saturday, 4 pm, Café Stadium

– Saturday, 4 pm, Café Stadium Confidence x Operário-PR – Saturday, 5:30 pm, Batistão

x Operário-PR – Saturday, 5:30 pm, Batistão Ponte Preta x Brasil de Pelotas – Sunday, 6:15 pm, Moisés Lucarelli

1 of 1 Brusque was punished for racism in a game against Londrina — Photo: Lucas Gabriel Cardoso/Brusque FC Brusque was punished for an episode of racism in a game against Londrina — Photo: Lucas Gabriel Cardoso/Brusque FC

In addition to the loss of points, Brusque received a R$60,000 fine. Club counselor Júlio Antônio Petermann was suspended for 360 days and fined R$30,000.

The offense against Celsinho took place on August 28, in a game valid for the 21st round of Série B of the Brazilian Championship. In the summary, the referee Fábio Augusto Santos Sá reported that the midfielder heard the phrase “go cut that hair, you bee curl” at the end of the first half. Brusque’s advisor, Júlio Antônio Petermann, was identified and admitted, at the STJD’s judgment, to having been the author of the offense.

Brusque and the counselor were classified under article 243-G of the Brazilian Code of Sports Justice (CBJD) for “practicing discriminatory, contemptuous or outrageous acts related to prejudice.”

After what happened, Londrina released a video on social networks in which it would be possible to hear a “monkey” cry. Tubarão’s post was a response to the Santa Catarina club that, at first, said that midfielder Celsinho was being “opportunist” when denouncing racism. A day later, Brusque apologized. After the episode, the Santa Catarina team lost a sponsor.

In the case of the cry of “monkey” the STJD ruled that the evidence presented, including the report of an expert who denied that the word had been said in the videos.

Six days after the episode, Brusque took two measures in the case: removal of the member of the gang accused of racism and installation of cameras to capture audio from the stands.