Queiroga announces a booster dose for healthcare professionals

The Ministry of Health today approved the booster dose for health professionals, preferably with the Pfizer vaccine, after six months after full immunization. The information was confirmed by Minister Marcelo Queiroga, who is in a period of isolation after testing positive for covid-19, through social networks.

According to the guidance of the Ministry of Health, the boost is valid for anyone who took any vaccine used in the national vaccination campaign against covid-19 and will preferably be carried out with a dose of Pfizer/BioNTech. In the absence of this immunizing agent, the alternative must be made with viral vector vaccines, Janssen or AstaZeneca.

Currently, the Ministry of Health is conducting a study that should provide answers about the effectiveness of CoronaVac in the third application and allow a comparison with other immunizing agents approved in Brazil, which will also be tested during the research.

A boost in immunization against covid-19 for seniors over 70 and immunosuppressed was announced by the Ministry of Health in August and began in September.

Queiroga is in quarantine period in New York (USA), where he was diagnosed with covid-19 shortly before returning to Brazil, after accompanying President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) at the UN General Assembly (United Nations).

WHO criticizes booster dose

In August, the United States announced the application of a dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine to give a boost — in plain English, a boost — the immune response of those who completed their vaccination schedule eight months ago. Or the popular reinforcement.

Also last month, the director general of the WHO (World Health Organization), Tedros Ghebreyesus, criticized the decision of some countries to apply a booster dose to those who have already been completely immunized against covid. More than a moral problem, it is a public policy error, said several directors of the organization.

“Decision makers should not use scarce resources like the vaccine in an unproven application, diverting it from its two main priorities at the moment: preventing deaths and preventing the emergence of more dangerous variants,” said Kate O’brien, director of WHO immunization.

Several governments around the world, including Brazil, have opted for the application of reinforcement in part of their population, especially with the additional risk of the delta variant, considered more contagious.