R$1 invested in advertising generates R$8 in the Brazilian economy

Each real invested in advertising in 2020 generated R$8.54 for the Brazilian economy. This is the main conclusion of the study “The value of advertising in Brazil”, produced by Deloitte at the request of Cenp (Executive Council of Standard Norms), an entity that brings together the main advertisers, advertising agencies and media outlets in the country.

To estimate the impact of advertising on economic activity, Deloitte used an econometric model, created by the consultancy in the United Kingdom, which analyzes the correlation between the gross amount invested in advertising in the country and the Brazilian GDP.

The model was adapted in Brazil to validate the impact of advertising in the country context. The study took into account data from Kantar Ibope Media and Cenp-Meios, two of the main surveys on the money placed in advertising in Brazil, to generate an estimate of investments in the country.

According to Deloitte, 1% growth in advertising investment is associated with a 0.06% growth in GDP per capita. This means that, in 2020, for every R$1 invested in advertising there was an increase of R$8.54 in the economy as a whole.

Considering that, last year, the purchase of advertising space in the main media totaled BRL 49 billion, the estimated impact of advertising on the Brazilian economy was BRL 418.8 billion in the period — about 6% of GDP.

Sector generates 435 thousand jobs

According to data from the Annual Social Information Report (RAIS), of the Ministry of Economy, advertising generates more than 196,000 jobs and supports part of economic activities that employ around 240,000 people. When the direct and indirect segments are added, such as information technology and graphics, for example, the study reaches the number of 435,370 jobs (directly or indirectly) related to the sector.

For Mario D’Andrea, president of ABAP, the study proves, in numbers, what the entities have defended for years. “Advertising not only benefits advertisers and vehicles, it brings enormous economic benefits to the Brazilian GDP, creates jobs, disseminates information. It is the industry that drives other industries.”

“The multiplier effect of advertising investment is already well known by both advertisers and scholars on the subject. Deloitte’s study reaffirms this certainty and marks the multiplication factor of advertising in Brazil, even in a year marked by enormous challenges due to tragedy of the pandemic,” says Caio Barsotti, president of Cenp.

Other positive impacts for the economy and society are pointed out by the Deloitte study, such as the financing of the media, supporting freedom of expression, an important pillar of democracy; the promotion of culture, education and entertainment and the encouragement of competitiveness among companies, by offering options to consumers, price information, innovations and internationalization of brands.

The report was produced from 41 interviews with leaders in the advertising sector in Brazil, who represent advertising agencies, media, advertisers, marketing consultants, research institutes and entities in the sector, in addition to the review and analysis of market research and trends for the sector.