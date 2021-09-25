Rain with hail can be registered on the 1st spring weekend in the Triângulo Mineiro and Alto Paranaíba | Mining Triangle

Rain, hail, high temperatures and improved air humidity are expected this weekend in the Triângulo Mineiro and Alto Paranaíba. The change in climate is the effect of spring arrival — transition season between winter and summer — and also from passage of a cold front.

According to climatology professor Alcione Wagner, the phenomenon should cross the regions on Saturday (25) and cause irregular rains in several municipalities until Monday (27).

“Still, this rain should be below 10 millimeters and will not be significant,” he said.

Alcione also warned that, due to the heat, there could be hail formation. “When the raindrops, coming from the steam condensation process, reach the highest areas, freezing occurs and, consequently, hail”, he explained.

As for the air humidity, the expected is the range between 20% and 80%. Value still below the recommended by the World Health Organization, which is between 60% and 80%, but higher than recorded in recent weeks.

You thermometers must range between 17°C and 39°C. The city where the most intense heat is expected is Ituiutaba, since the milder temperatures, should be seen in Sponsorship.

Check the forecast in some cities Cities Minimum °C Maximum °C Uberlandia 20°C 36°C Uberaba 19°C 38°C Araguari 18°C 35ºC Ituiutaba 23°C 39°C Sponsorship 17°C 35ºC Minas ducks 17°C 37°C Araxa 19°C 35ºC

Friday (24): sun with some clouds, no rain. Temperatures between 17°C and 37°C;

sun with some clouds, no rain. Temperatures between 17°C and 37°C; Saturday (25): sun with some clouds, rain showers in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures between 19°C and 39°C;

sun with some clouds, rain showers in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures between 19°C and 39°C; Sunday (26): sun with some clouds, rain showers in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures between 19°C and 38°C;

