Rains improve reservoirs in the South, but Midwest will still see drought in October – 24/09/2021 – Market

The ONS (National Electric System Operator) informed this Friday (24) that October should bring a good level of rain to the southern region, helping to recover reservoirs hit by drought in recent months.

According to the operator, however, the forecast for the Southeast and Center-West regions, considered the water tank of the Brazilian electricity sector, is still below average rainfall. In this area, the expectation is that the reservoirs will reach the end of next month, with 12.6% of their capacity to store energy.

The months of October and November are crucial for crossing the energy crisis. From then on, it is expected that the summer rains will reduce the pressure on the hydroelectric plants and help rebuild the reservoirs.

In its monthly operation schedule, the ONS sees rainfall close to the average in October in the South, which should help to raise the level of reservoirs in the region by 5 percentage points, which would reach the end of the month with 35.6% of their capacity of storing energy.

In the Southeast and Midwest, rainfall should be 57% of the historical average, further reducing the level of reservoirs, which on this farm (23) were at 17.48%. The Northeast will also lose water, with reservoirs reaching 26.1% at the end of the month, against 42.75% this Thursday.

Despite calls for energy savings, the ONS understands that the resumption of the service segment and the maintenance of industrial activity will contribute to a 1.3% increase in national energy consumption next month.

The biggest high, 3.5%, should occur in the Northeast. The worst, 0.4%, in the Southeast.

Despite the maintenance of the critical situation, the general director of the ONS, Luiz Carlos Ciocchi, said on Thursday that there is no possibility of energy rationing in the country in 2021. He did not rule out, however, blackouts located at peak times.

“This period from October to November is more critical, the load increases, the heat increases, the use of air conditioning increases, but we have the thermoelectric plants and we believe that we will be able to face the service safely,” he said.

In October, the government should hold an emergency auction for the contracting for five years of thermal plants that are currently without a contract, but have been generating energy at high prices to help face the crisis.

The auction is intended to help refill the reservoirs, which are at historically low levels. With longer contracts, the government hopes to reduce the cost of this emergency energy.

On Thursday, in his weekly live, President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) made an appeal for the population to save electricity and asked that people, if they can, take a cold shower.

“If you can turn off a light in your house, it will turn off, please. Don’t use an elevator. Taking a shower is good, but if you can take a cold shower it’s much healthier, it helps Brazil,” he said.

“We ask God that now in November, the end of October, there will be real rain in Brazil. So that we don’t have problems in the future, that we may have problems in the future,” said Bolsonaro.