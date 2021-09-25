RB Leipzig wins again and massacres Hertha; ex-River, Borré scores 1st goal for Eintracht Frankfurt | german football

After three games without a win in the Bundesliga, the RB Leipzig came back to win this Saturday. And with rout: 6 to 0 on Hertha Berlin. A result that left the current national runners-up with seven points, in ninth place.

See the updated German Championship table

Bayern wins lantern but Lewandowski loses chance to equal Gerd Müller’s record; watch

Leipzig’s shower of goals was evenly distributed in both halves (watch the best moments of the match in the video above). Nkunku, Poulsen and Mukiele made it 3-0 in the initial stage. In the final 45 minutes, Forsberg, with a penalty, Nkunku again (with a nice free kick by signal) and Haidara closed the chocolate on Hertha, who parked in the six points (11th place).

1 of 2 Nkunku opens the scoring for Leipzig, who thrashed Hertha 6-0 — Photo: REUTERS Nkunku opens the scoring for Leipzig, who thrashed Hertha 6-0 — Photo: REUTERS

Paulinho enters Leverkusen’s 2nd winning time

The leadership of the German Championship belongs to Bayern Munich, which last Friday beat Greuther Furth by 3-1 and reached 16 points. A little behind, at 13, is the Bayer Leverkusen. Brazilian striker Paulinho’s team also hosted Mainz this Saturday and won 1-0, with a goal by Wirtz (watch the best moments in the video below). The former Vasco player started on the bench, entered the second half and almost expanded in stoppage time, but was stopped by goalkeeper Robin Zentner.

Borré scores first goal on German soil

In another game this Saturday, Eintracht Frankfurt hosted Cologne and left behind the score: Skhiri scored for the visitors at 14 of the 1st time. But in the additions of the initial stage, Colombian striker Santos Borré, ex-River Plate, scored his first goal on German soil since he was signed and secured the tie.

2 of 2 Borré celebrates first goal in Eintracht Frankfurt shirt — Photo: Eintracht Frankfurt official website Borré celebrates first goal in Eintracht Frankfurt shirt — Photo: Eintracht Frankfurt official website