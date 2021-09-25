real-time game by Series B

Brusque x Vasco

Brusque x Vasco

Brusque: Ruan Carneiro; Toty, Claudinho, Everton German, Airton; Nonato, Rodolfo Potiguar; Zé Mateus, Jhon Cley; Maurício Garcez and Edu.

Technician: Waguinho Dias

Vasco: Vanderlei; Léo Matos, Ricardo Graça, Leandro Castan, Zeca; Bruno Gomes, Marquinhos Gabriel; Nene, Morato, Gabriel Pec; Pipe.

Technician: Fernando Diniz

Wait a few seconds for the panel below to load.

If you have problems loading, click here.

The page automatically refreshes. If you feel the need, update manually.

↓

↑

Brusque Reserves: Jefferson Paulino, Sandro, João Carlos, Edílson, Ianson, Diego Mathias, Fio, Pepê, Bruno Lopes, Marcelo, Tony and Jonatha

Vasco’s Reservations: Lucão, Cayo Tenório, Walber, Riquelme, Rômulo, Caio Lopes, Galarza, Sarrafiore, Figueiredo, Jhon Sanchez and Daniel Amorim.



Brusque x Vasco

Brazilian Championship – Series B

26th round

Augusto Bauer Stadium

Arbitration trio (DF): Sávio Ferreira Sampaio, assisted by Daniel Henrique da Silva Andrade and José Reinaldo Nascimento Júnior

Video referee: Adriano Milczvski (PR)

Receive news straight on cell phone entering the groups of The Municipality. Click on the preferred option:

Whatsapp | telegram

• Enjoy and subscribe to the channel of YouTube