Record acquires rights to open TV and will show Paulistão from 2022

Paulistão will have a new open TV partner from 2022. Record TV won the competition for the regional open TV rights and closed until 2025. The network will air 16 Paulistão matches per season, with one game per round in the first phase , one of the quarters, one semifinal and the two finals.

Record joins YouTube as media partners for the new cycle of rights that starts in 2022. With this agreement, the Federation of São Paulo takes another important step in the construction of a new distribution model for Paulistão, increasing the number of partners and ensuring even greater exposure across all platforms of the competition that has been an audience leader for the past four consecutive years.

As happens in tournaments such as Premier League, Champions League and Libertadores, the production and generation of images of Paulistão will be carried out by the entity that commands the competition, in this case, the FPF. This ensures standardization in production and a unique visual identity in broadcasts, regardless of who broadcasts, improving the perception of the product for fans and sponsors.

“It is with great satisfaction that we announce today a new agreement, with a giant broadcaster such as Record TV. From 2022, the channel will have the leading championship in audience in Brazil. It will undoubtedly be another successful cycle, now in a new house”, said Reinaldo Carneiro Bastos, president of the FPF.

In Paulistão, Record TV will have exclusivity in open TV, and YouTube will be the only open digital platform to broadcast the games. FPF and LiveMode, the agency responsible for marketing the competition rights, continue negotiating with other partners for other game windows. The announcement of the new contracts should take place in the coming weeks.

On YouTube, the promise is to go far beyond live broadcasts: the unprecedented agreement with the FPF will open up new possibilities for formats and will involve the creators of the platform who will be able to have access to image and audio clips of the matches to use in their productions. The novelty should encourage the production of content made exclusively for YouTube about the games and expand the diversity of options for fans when it comes to Paulistão.