Record buys rights on open TV and will broadcast Paulista from 2022 – 24/09/2021 – Panel

Record won the dispute for the rights to broadcast on open TV of the Campeonato Paulista de Futebol and bought a package of 16 matches on open TV as of 2022.

The station made the proposal that was considered the best by the Paulista Football Federation, which also received offers from competitors such as Globo, SBT and Band. The tournament rights sale process is conducted by the company LiveMode, on behalf of the Paulista Federation.

The contract lasts for four years. After the end of the link with Globo, this is the second agreement signed by the FPF to broadcast the Estado from 2022. YouTube also purchased a package and will be the only open platform for streaming.

According to the Panel, other similar agreements will be announced in the coming weeks. With the signing of contracts with Record, YouTube and the agreements being negotiated, the FPF considers that it has already ensured an increase in the value of the rights in relation to the previous cycle.

A traditional showcase of Paulista, Globo has lost other relevant events in recent years, such as Libertadores and Copa América.

Owner of the rights until this season, the Rio station used to spend R$ 225 million to have exclusivity in all media (open TV, pay and pay-per-view).