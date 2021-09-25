Record guarantees broadcasting rights for the São Paulo Championship on open TV

This Friday, the São Paulo Football Federation announced the new broadcaster that will broadcast the São Paulo Championship from 2022 onwards: to Record TV. The channel will be entitled to 16 matches per season, with one duel per round, in addition to one of the quarterfinals, a semifinal and two finals.

The production and generation of images of the matches will be done by the FPF, making the championship to be standardized, with a unique visual identity, as happens in championships such as Libertadores and Champions League.

Reinaldo Carneiro Bastos, president of the FPF, celebrated the agreement and guaranteed that the championship will continue to be a success, even with the change of station

“It is with great satisfaction that we announce today a new agreement, with a giant broadcaster such as Record TV. From 2022, the channel will have the leading championship in audience in Brazil. It will undoubtedly be another successful cycle, now in a new house”, said Carneiro Bastos.

In addition to Record, Paulistão will also be broadcast on YouTube, which will be the only open digital platform to broadcast the games. According to the FPF note, LiveMode continues to negotiate with other partners, such as Pay-Per-View, for the commercialization of the competition rights.

