Record is the new owner of the São Paulo soccer championship – Prisma

Record, in a negotiation conducted by the CEO of Grupo Record, Marcus Vinícius Vieira, by the artistic vice-president of Record TV, Marcelo Silva, by the vice-president of journalism, Antonio Guerreiro, and by the general director of production, Mafran Dutra, defined the purchase of the exclusive transmission of the São Paulo soccer championship, from 2022, on open television.

A package of 16 matches, for four years.

Competition was the fiercest, with proposals from all open system TVs.

Note that YouTube also secured the right to 16 matches.

The sale process of Paulistão rights is conducted by LiveMode, on behalf of the Paulista Federation.

The column learned that other deals will be announced in the coming weeks, including pay-per-view and static media.

With the closures of Record and YouTube and others under negotiation, the São Paulo Football Federation has already ensured an increase in the value of the rights in relation to the previous cycle.

On the other hand, it is also worth noting that Record, in addition to Paulista now, also owns the Rio championship, two of the main ones in the country.

The 16 teams classified for the Paulista dispute in 2022 are as follows:

São Paulo

Corinthians

palm trees

saints

Mirasol

Saint Andrew

Guarani

railway

black Bridge

Red Bull Bragantino

Inter of Limeira

Ituano

Botafogo-SP

Novorizontino

St Bernard

White water

As established, Record will show one game in each round in the first phase, one of the quarterfinals, a semifinal and the two final matches.

São Paulo was the last champion of the competition, breaking a 15-year fast.