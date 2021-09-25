Record TV speaks out after Nego sleeps with Drunk Day

The station reinforced that a multidisciplinary team is analyzing what happened and that they will speak on tonight’s program, live.
Record TV informs that, given the events of this last night in the reality show A Fazenda, involving Nego do Borel and Dayane Mello, the facts are being duly investigated by a multidisciplinary team and we will comment on tonight’s program.
After the production turned off the lights in the room, it wasn’t possible to see Day and Nego, but you could hear some of the girl’s lines. Several times, the former Gran Fratello Vip (Italy) participant asked:
Stop it, Nego.
Moments later, Day asked again: “Stop with that mouth, stop with that mouth.” Kissing noises, sighs and a man’s moaning were also heard.
Earlier today, Dayane’s team also spoke on Twitter, stating that what happened is unacceptable as she was completely unconscious.
