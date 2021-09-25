Remo wins Náutico in the fans’ return to Baenão | Sport Brazil | Online Diary

Clube do Remo beat Náutico by 1-0 for the Brazilian Serie B, on Friday night (24), in a game that marked the return of the public to the Baenão Stadium, in Belém. of departure, when Jefferson took advantage of Felipe Gedoz’s corner kick. With the result, the Azulinos reach 36 points and move up to the seventh position, momentarily. Timbu, on the other hand, increases his fast and hasn’t won for six rounds.

Felipe Conceição had six embezzlements for the match. Vinícius, Romércio, Igor Fernandes, Anderson Uchôa, Erick Flores and Matheus Oliveira were left out. With all this, Marlon returned to defense, Raimar to left-back, Marcos Júnior in the middle and Rafinha teamed up with Victor Andrade in front. Despite the difficulties presented in the match, the Lion got a final pressure and came out victorious.

Next Commitments:

In the 27th round of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship, Clube do Remo goes to São Luís, in Maranhão, to face Sampaio Corrêa. In the first round, Tubarão won by 2 to 0 in Baenão. The duel will take place at the Castelão Stadium, from 9:30 pm on the next Thursday (31). Náutico will receive the CRB at the Estádio dos Aflitos, in Recife-PE, on Tuesday (28), at 19:00.

The game:

First time:

The confrontation began with Nautico working the ball and Remo surrounding it, studying the opponent. The Azulinos stole the balls on defense and always tried to get out fast, however, they sinned in the passes, especially with Lucas Siqueira. Timbu scored strong and, when he didn’t force his opponent to make mistakes, he made fouls.

Leão Azul tried with the individual plays of Victor Andrade who sometimes kicked and sometimes crossed. In one of the balls in the area, Arthur took advantage and kicked Bruno Lorran to save the Pernambuco team. Soon after, on minute 28, Trindade submitted from a distance and Thiago Rodrigues, Vinícius’ replacement, made a great save playing for corner. In charge, Jean Carlos tried to Olympic and the goalkeeper returned to make the defense.

Raimar received a good ball at 31, cut it to the middle and hit the right, in the corner. Alex Alves saved Timbu. The remists could not play their game. They bumped into the strong marking of the Nautical and ended up making too many mistakes. Timbu, on the other hand, arrived with the number 10 Jean Carlos in long distance kicks. Gedoz had the great chance of the first half in the 42nd minute, losing a goal on his own.

Second time:

Náutico had the presence of coach Hélio dos Anjos, who returned to the team, but could not be on the field yet due to bureaucratic reasons. Nobody messed with the teams, who came back with the same panorama of the first stage. Remo struggling and defending and Nautical going up, seeking to end the negative streak of five games without a win.

Timbu worked in 4-3-3 even defending himself and even so the Azulinos struggled to find spaces. The alvirrubro slowed down and began to make mistakes in its attempts to reach the attack. The tiredness of the visitors was visible. Felipe Conceição noticed and put Lucas Tocantins in Rafinha’s place to generate more speed.

Remo came to dominate the game. Timba defended itself as best he could and withstood the pressure of the azulinos, who were pushed by the fans present. Despite being better on the field, the remistas could not do this result in dangerous moves for the goal by Alex Alves. The game started to be stopped due to medical assistance.

Remo intensified its actions. Jefferson missed a 32-minute header after Gedoz’s cross. Afterwards, in the corner, Rafael Jansen hit the net in Baenão, however, the little flag kicked off when the azulino shirt 10 crossed, which barely appeared in the frames of the plays. Náutico was left with one less in extra time after Carlão was expelled. Remo went in search of a final muffle and managed to score in the 52nd minute of the game with Jefferson, who came in at the 30th minute to guarantee the three points for Leão Azul.

