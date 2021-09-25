Renato Gaúcho leads Flamengo’s last training session before the game against América-MG – Flamengo

PHOTO: MARCELO CORTES / FLAMEGO

Flamengo is fighting for three titles this season: Libertadores da América, Copa do Brasil and Campeonato Brasileiro. In this last competition, Rubro-Negro is under pressure for victory, as it occupies the third position in the table, with 34 points. That’s why it’s important to beat América-MG, on Sunday (26). Aiming at this match, Renato Gaúcho commands the team’s last training session.

The cast performs at 8:30 am (Brasilia time) at the Urubu’s Nest Training Center. The activity, however, will only start around 9:30 am (Brasilia time) this Saturday (25), and Renato Gaúcho is studying using a mixed team against América, as he faces Barcelona de Guayaquil (EQU) on Wednesday (29th). ), for the second and decisive match of the Libertadores semifinal, at the Monumental Stadium, in Ecuador.

Therefore, Portaluppi analyzes saving Diego Alves, Maurício Isla, Everton Ribeiro and Gabigol, even due to the collation time, at 11 am (GMT). The match will be exhausting for the athletes, and Renato Gaúcho does not intend to run the risk of losing important players for the decisive confrontation of Libertadores, which can guarantee Mengão in the final of the continental tournament.

The move this Saturday (25) will be crucial to define the team and tactically adjust the team that goes to the field at 11:00 am (Brasilia time) this Sunday (26), at Arena Independência. After the training session, in the afternoon, the coaching staff and the cast travel to Belo Horizonte, the site of the duel. The clash is valid for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship.