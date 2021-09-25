Reporter makes faux pas and doesn’t recognize player in interview

KUTV reporter Hayley Crombleholme went to a mall in Salt Lake City, USA, to discover the expectations of Utah Jazz fans ahead of the NBA season. What she didn’t count on was ending up there with point guard Jordan Clarkson — star of the team who was voted sixth best man in the league’s 2020-21 edition.

Until then, so good. It turns out that the journalist interviewed the athlete without recognizing him, thinking he was a common fan. The gaffe did not go unnoticed and went viral on social networks.

“Do you go to a lot of team games?” asked the reporter at one point. “Yes, in many,” Clarkson replied.

At another time, the reporter asked the player to spell their own name, but she still didn’t realize who was in front of her.

“Can you spell your name?” he asked. “Spell? Jordan Clarkson, Jordan Clarkson,” replied the player.

On social media, Hayley saw the flaw. “We just interviewed Jordan Clarkson without realizing it was Jordan Clarkson,” he wrote.

The player entered the game and reacted to the journalist’s publication. “Haha, let’s go Jazz! Looking forward to starting the season,” he posted.

Confusion aside, the NBA season is due to start in the middle of next month. Clarkson’s Utah Jazz kicks off against the Oklahoma City Thunder on October 20th.