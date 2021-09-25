Rice and beans: learn to make unusual and traditional recipes | Globo Reporter Recipes

A 40-year-old Northeastern resident of Rio de Janeiro, Regina Tchelly teaches dishes with recipes stamped on walls. There are rice hamburgers and bean rolls, for example. “Using food is something for smart people”, says the cook.
Learn how to make unusual dishes made with rice and beans:
Rice burger (recipe by Regina Tchelly)
Learn how to make rice hamburgers
- 1 cup of stale rice
- 1 piece of pumpkin, about 100g
- 1 small onion
- 1 clove of garlic
- 2 tablespoons of olive oil or oil
- green smell to taste
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Beat rice in a blender or knead with a fork
- Grate the unpeeled pumpkin
- Mix the pumpkin with rice
- Add the chopped onion and garlic to the mixture
- Make the league by hand
- Put the green scent
- Shake well with hand
- Make balls with the mixture
- Squeeze again until you find the correct hamburger height
- Put the oil in the pan
- fry the hamburger
Bean roll (recipe by Regina Tchelly)
Learn how to make bean rolls
- 1 cup of baked beans from the fridge
- 1 whitened cabbage leaf (washed in hot water)
- 1 small onion
- 1 clove of garlic
- 5 stalks of cabbage or other vegetables
- 1 pinch of cumin
- 1 spoon of oil
- Cassava flour to make the point
- lemon zest
- Pepper and salt to taste
- chop the stalks
- Season with lemon zest
- mash the beans with a fork
- Add onion and minced garlic
- Add the cumin, oil and flour until the point
- Beat a little more until it is almost homogeneous
- Place the bean dough on the whitened cabbage
- Place chopped stalks on top
- Roll the roulade with the help of the cabbage leaf
- take out the cabbage
- Fry the roulade to make a golden brown
- Add a pinch of salt to season
- Chop the whitened cabbage to decorate the final dish
Recipe teaches you how to make rice rolls
- 2 cups of cooked rice
- 2 glasses of milk
- ½ cup of toasted rice bran
- ½ cup of wheat flour
- ½ cup of oil (100 ml)
- 1 tablespoon of baking powder
- 3 whole eggs
- 4 tablespoons of grated cheese
- Sliced ham (7 slices)
- Sliced mozzarella cheese (6 slices)
- Mix well all ingredients in a blender, except the yeast;
- Pour into a bowl, add the yeast and mix well;
- Grease the tray, sprinkle with wheat or rice flour;
- Put to bake;
- After roasting, add the filling of your choice and roll it into a roll.
- Enjoy the stale cooked rice.
- Wrap the roll with wrapping paper, plastic bag or damp cloth.
In this Embrapa recipe, ham and mozzarella were used as a filling. Can be substituted for spinach, kale.
Biscuit Brasileirinho (recipe by David Wesley)
Brasileirinho: learn to make the biscuit that is made from rice and beans
- 1 cup of cooked rice
- 1 cup of baked beans
- 1 dessert spoon of Goma de Tapioca
- salt to taste
- 2 tablespoons of dehydrated onion
- 1 teaspoon of oil
- 1 tablespoon of sesame
- 1 tablespoon of flaxseed
- Place the rice, beans, tapioca gum, salt, dehydrated onion and oil in the food processor until the dough is homogeneous
- Add sesame and linseed
- mix well
- Roll out the dough on the baking tray, using a cup or a rolling pin
- Tip: the thinner the dough, the crisper the biscuit
- Once opened, cut into diamonds
- Bake until golden brown
Acarajé (recipe from the Bahian Neceia)
Learn how to make the real Bahian acarajé
- 1 kg of beans
- salt to taste
- palm oil
- Break the beans;
- Soak for approximately 3 hours to swell and skip all the straw;
- Remove the straw when washing, until the beans are very clean;
- Pass the beans in a crusher and make a paste;
- Place in a container with salt;
- Beat the paste with salt for about 10 minutes;
- Form the cakes with two spoons;
- Fry in palm oil.
- Wheat flour
- Palm Oil
- Water
- dry shrimp
- Peanut
- crushed cashew nuts
- salt to taste
- mix all ingredients
- Heat the mixture until it thickens.
- Shrimp
- Coriander
- palm oil
- Cooking the shrimp with palm oil,
- Add the cilantro and salt to taste.
- Chop the tomato and onion and add the cilantro to taste
Bean Tutu (Fernando’s recipe)
Learn how to make the bean tutu
- 1/2 kilo of beans cooked in broth
- 1 boiled egg
- 100 grams of sausage
- 200 grams of corn flour
- 1 ladle of garlic beaten with vegetable oil
- Onion, chives, parsley
- Salt and black pepper to taste
- Prepare the beans e. once ready, blend in a blender or knead
- Saute the garlic and onion with salt and pepper
- Add the stew to the beaten beans
- Add the cornflour in the form of a showerhead to thicken it and leave it in a puree point.
- Leave on a low heat for 30 to 40 minutes
- Saute the sausage, with onion, chives and parsley
- Place decorating the tutu platter.