Rice prices have already dropped 8%, but coffee, chicken and sugar keep rising

After an explosion last year, the rises in supermarket prices came to sketch a relief in the first months of this year – but it was short-lived.

As soon as products that rose a lot in 2021, such as rice and soy oil, began to experience some drop in prices, others have already started to rise, and the result is that filling the cart is still difficult. The “villains” of the portfolio just changed places.

Among some of the biggest highs this year are the coffee, which is already 22% more expensive since January, and the sugar, which rose 33%.

THE Margarine has already gone up 21%, the chicken 20% and the meat, on average, 10% – with the duckling rose 14%, the filet mignon 15% and the acém, almost 16%.

the price of rice, which jumped 76% last year, has fallen 8% since the beginning of this year. O soy oil, which advanced no less than 103% in 2020, has now stopped, and rises only 0.2% in 2021.

As the brakes, by far, do not compensate for all the increase, buying both is still much more expensive than last year: rice still costs 23% more than a year ago, and oil, 51%.

The data are from the September preview of the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA-15), released this Friday (24) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

The general increase in the month, of 1.14%, was the highest for a month of September since hyperinflation ended in the country, in 1994. In 12 months, inflation rose to 10%. Considering only food in supermarkets, the increase in one year is 15.5%.

Drought also hit crops

If, in the case of rice and oil (which comes from soy), the blame for the increases was on exports, which rose very quickly last year, everything that is rising now is a victim of lack of rain – the same ones that dried up the main hydroelectric plants in the country and made the price of the electricity bill soar.

“Foods that are rising in price have to do with the water crisis,” explains economist André Braz, inflation coordinator at the Brazilian Institute of Economics at the Getulio Vargas Foundation (Ibre-FGV).

“The drought has particularly hit the sugarcane, coffee and corn crops, and these three items explain a good part of the acceleration in food we are seeing.”

No wonder, the largest among the nearly 280 items that the IBGE monitors to calculate the country’s inflation is ethanol, which rises 4.6% in September alone and 57% in a year. Fuel competes with sugar for planted cane and also suffers from the same crop failure.

Corn, in turn, which also saw the crops affected, is the base of the ration and the main cost of raising chickens – which also explains the increases in this wing.

“Both soybeans and rice did not suffer so much from the drought because they have longer cycles, and the grains were in a phase that were no longer so affected”, explains Braz.